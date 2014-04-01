Decart Property Investments

About the agency

DECART FAMILY OFFICE & CONCIERGE is a private independent organization providing services to foreign investors in managing their family property and other assets in Spain. All family office services are aimed at preserving and increasing the family's property through the competent management of its assets.

FAMILY OFFICE is like a personal doctor, without whom you cannot do if you want to be healthy. He sees the entire financial picture of the family and manages its assets in a complex: all financial, legal and tax issues are resolved within one company.

Always professional, efficient and strictly confidential.