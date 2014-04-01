Decart Property Investments

  1. Realting.com
Spain, Barcelona
;
Company Type
Real estate agency
Company's year of foundation
2011
On the platform
1 year 7 months
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Website
decartproperty.com
About the agency

DECART FAMILY OFFICE & CONCIERGE is a private independent organization providing services to foreign investors in managing their family property and other assets in Spain. All family office services are aimed at preserving and increasing the family's property through the competent management of its assets.

FAMILY OFFICE is like a personal doctor, without whom you cannot do if you want to be healthy. He sees the entire financial picture of the family and manages its assets in a complex: all financial, legal and tax issues are resolved within one company.

Always professional, efficient and strictly confidential.

Services
  • Financial, tax and legal planning in the field of family capital management. Audit.
  • Individual selection of real estate, development projects, banking and insurance services.
  • Support for purchase and sale of commercial and luxury real estate
  • Risk management in the acquisition and ownership of property in Spain and other EU countries.
  • Distinction between personal and business assets. Inheritance planning.
  • Creation of legal structures for competent management of investment portfolio;
  • Purchase and maintenance of yachts, private jets, art objects, antiques and other assets in Spain and other EU countries 
  • Assistance in the implementation of family business projects;
  • Maintaining the health of family members
Andres Karachun
