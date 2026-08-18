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Centr rielterskih uslug Moa 7A

Belarus, Minsk
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Company Type
Company Type
Real estate agency
On the platform
On the platform
Less than a month
Languages
Languages
Русский
Working time
Open now
About the agency

“My 7Y Real Estate Services Center” is your indispensable assistant in the huge real estate world! Our agency works equally effectively with secondary market facilities (a highly qualified department of secondary housing is waiting for you!), and with new buildings (our managers with 100% coverage of all primary housing offers will promptly select the best option for you).

We provide comprehensive qualified assistance in transactions with the sale of real estate. Our young team of professionals with burning eyes and already gained valuable experience will gladly take up the solution of your housing issue of any complexity - whether it is a profitable sale of an apartment or a quick search for a suitable option among all new buildings in Minsk.

Many of our specialists have previously worked in large agencies, and the general healthy ambition allowed us to unite in one close-knit team - "My 7Y Realtor Services Center", the principle of which is to tirelessly strive to improve yourself and be as useful as possible for you.

Our sales skills, knowledge of the real estate market, legal literacy together with the accumulated base of objects will allow you to get everything to the maximum: legal advice, a large selection of apartments in Minsk and the suburbs from reliable developers, quick and profitable sale of almost any object on the secondary market, search for suitable housing in our database and much more.

Our specialists are very mobile and always in touch with you – you can get information at a convenient time in any way that is comfortable for you. “My 7Ya Realtor Services Center” is always ready to provide you with your skills, knowledge and experience – and you can easily trust your property with us!

"Center of real estate services My 7Y"
License: No 02240/547 issued by MJ RB 24.06.2026
Insurance certificate: BR No.0005029
UNP: 193865932

Services
  • Purchase and sale of apartments, rooms;
  • Purchase and sale of cottages, houses, plots;
  • New buildings, shared construction.
Our agents in Belarus
Admin 7A
Admin 7A
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