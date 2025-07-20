Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. England
  4. Residential
  5. House
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Houses for sale in England, United Kingdom

London
4
Wallingford
12
South Oxfordshire
12
Enfield
10
Show more
House Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
2 bedroom house in Skegby, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Skegby, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Your brand-new, energy-efficient home in Sutton-in-Ashfield is set in 3.6 acres of green ope…
$323,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Twickenham, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Twickenham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 124 m²
Elegant 4 Bedroom Mews House in Twickenham, London - Off-Plan Opportunity Discover the perf…
$1,71M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Rotherham, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Rotherham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Located in a semi-rural location with convenient city connections is a range of 2, 3 & 4 bed…
$267,275
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
TekceTekce
3 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
3 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Located in Berg Apartments, with views across the landscaped gardens, is this thoughtfully-d…
$790,610
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom house in Uttoxeter, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Uttoxeter, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
In this beautiful location on the southern edge of Uttoxeter, Poppy Fields brings 2, 3 & 4 b…
$323,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
2 bedroom apartment in Woolwich, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
Woolwich, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Modern 2 Bedroom Apartment in Woolwich - Spectacular River Thames Views Experience contempo…
$1,01M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Bingham, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Bingham, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Romans’ Quarter is surrounded by countryside and located in the sought-after Vale of Belvoir…
$465,711
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Blaby, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Blaby, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Discover the perfect balance of stunning rural scenery and urban living at this thriving dev…
$701,945
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
3 bedroom house in Mansfield, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Mansfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Offering semi-rural living and urban convenience is your new home at Stonebridge Fields.This…
$310,447
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
5 bedroom house in Maidenhead, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Maidenhead, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 195 m²
Exceptional 5 Bedroom Detached House in Maidenhead - Perfect for Modern Family Living Step …
$1,69M
Leave a request
2 bedroom apartment in London, United Kingdom
2 bedroom apartment
London, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 67 m²
Situated next to the iconic Grand Union Canal is this spacious two-bedroom apartment. This h…
$623,705
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English
4 bedroom house in Whaley Bridge, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Whaley Bridge, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Midshires Meadow has an energy efficient* range of 4 bed homes, surrounded by views of the H…
$741,099
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
International Property Alerts
Languages
English

Properties features in England, United Kingdom

with Garden
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go