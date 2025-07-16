Houses for sale in Cranbrook, United Kingdom

Show property on map Show properties list
3 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 110 m²
Discover this delightful 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached home offering 1,185 sq ft of space. …
$773,892

4 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
Experience modern living in this 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached home with 1,414 sq ft of spa…
$906,667

4 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 137 m²
This stunning 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom semi-detached home offers 1,484 sq ft of thoughtfully de…
$847,301


4 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
This beautifully designed 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached home offers 1,414 sq ft of space. W…
$948,397

4 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 131 m²
Step into luxury with this spacious 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom detached home spanning 1,414 sq ft…
$928,337

4 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 138 m²
This 4-bedroom, 2-bathroom semi-detached home offers 1,484 sq ft of stylish living space. Wi…
$906,650

4 bedroom house in Cranbrook, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Cranbrook, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 151 m²
Discover the beauty of nature in a gated collection of 28 private three and four-bedroom hom…
$1,07M

