Houses for sale in South Oxfordshire, United Kingdom

3 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 89 m²
Located in the picturesque town of Wallingford, these homes combine timeless design with mod…
$672,906
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 71 m²
Discover the perfect blend of traditional village values and contemporary design in Wallingf…
$524,300
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 183 m²
Nestled in the picturesque town of Wallingford, these beautifully designed homes combine tim…
$1,25M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 203 m²
Nestled in the picturesque town of Wallingford, these beautifully crafted homes offer a seam…
$1,61M
Leave a request
2 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
2 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 77 m²
Set in the picturesque town of Wallingford, these beautifully crafted homes combine classic …
$560,757
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 91 m²
Discover the perfect balance of tradition and modern design in these exceptional homes locat…
$700,249
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 86 m²
Set in the picturesque town of Wallingford, these beautifully designed homes combine traditi…
$666,129
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Wallingford, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Wallingford, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 140 m²
Set in the heart of Wallingford, these charming homes combine traditional architecture with …
$1,02M
Leave a request

