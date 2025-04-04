Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Enfield
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Enfield, United Kingdom

House Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 182 m²
Set in a peaceful enclave, these modern townhouses offer a fresh take on contemporary living…
$2,18M
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Enfield, United Kingdom
3 bedroom house
Enfield, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 134 m²
Set within the prestigious and historic grounds, these regal homes offer an exceptional livi…
$2,02M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes