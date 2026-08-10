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Townhouses for sale in England, United Kingdom

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3 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Hartlepool, United Kingdom
3 bedroom townthouse
Hartlepool, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 100 m²
Number of floors 1
UK FREEHOLD PROPERTY INVESTMENT | FROM £119,000 Generate GBP Rental Income, Build Equity …
$159,484
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Agency
Keller Williams
Languages
English, Türkçe
3 bedroom townthouse in Slough, United Kingdom
3 bedroom townthouse
Slough, United Kingdom
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
This stunning 3-bedroom townhouse offers modern living with a spacious layout. Spread over t…
$825,930
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Townhouse 4 bedrooms in London, United Kingdom
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
London, United Kingdom
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
This stunning 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom freehold townhouse offers an exceptional family home wit…
$1,50M
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