  1. Realting.com
  2. United Kingdom
  3. Tonbridge and Malling
  4. Residential
  5. House

Houses for sale in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom

5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
This stunning freehold 5-bedroom detached home in Hildenborough, Kent, offers an exceptional…
$1,98M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Step into luxury with this beautifully crafted 5-bedroom detached home in Hildenborough, Ken…
$1,81M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 258 m²
Welcome to a prestigious new gated development set in 30 acres of beautiful Kent countryside…
$2,02M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 258 m²
Experience the perfect balance of countryside charm and modern luxury in this exclusive 5-be…
$2,02M
Leave a request
4 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
4 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 171 m²
This freehold 4-bedroom detached house in Hildenborough offers a blend of modern luxury and …
$1,59M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 3
Area 208 m²
Step inside this extraordinary 5-bedroom showhome in Hildenborough, Kent, designed in collab…
$1,96M
Leave a request
5 bedroom house in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
5 bedroom house
Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 4
Area 208 m²
This impressive 5-bedroom detached family home in Oakhill, Hildenborough, blends elegant des…
$1,82M
Leave a request

Properties features in Tonbridge and Malling, United Kingdom

