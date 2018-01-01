  1. Realting.com
  New residence Hyde Walk Residence with a swimming pool near Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Satwa, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €274,382
from
€274,382
About the complex

The residence features roof-top infinity pools, a gym, a club, a parking.

Completion - 4th quarter of 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 8 minutes
  • DIFC - 8 minutes
  • Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 10 minutes
  • La Mer beach - 10 minutes
Leave a request
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
