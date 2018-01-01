New residence Hyde Walk Residence with a swimming pool near Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Satwa, Dubai, UAE

Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 2 bedroom apartment, located in Sobha Hartland 2, known as 330 Riverside Crescent by Sobha Group
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 10%
During Construction – 70%
On Handover 20%
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 944 Sqft
Utility area
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Restaurant & Cafe
Dining & Retail outlet
Leisure & Park
Basketball & Tennis court
Fitness centre
Supermarket & Shopping area
24/7 Security
Landscaped Garden
Power Backups
Club house
Multipurpose hall
Amphitheater
Yoga & Meditation area
Location Nearby;
Ras Al Khor Wildlife Sanctuary – 05 mins
Meydan Racecourse – 10 mins
Dubai International Airport – 10 mins
Business Bay – 10 mins
Burj Khalifa – 15 mins
The Dubai Mall – 15 mins
Downtown Dubai – 15 mins
Palm Jumeirah – 25 mins
The residence features a swimming pool, a golf course, a spa center, a yoga area, a kids' playground, a club, a park, restaurants and cafes.
Completion - 3rd quarter of 2026.
Location and nearby infrastructure
Airport - 5 minutes drive
Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes
Expo 2020 - 15 minutes
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing 1 bedroom apartment, located in Business Bay, known as Canal Crown by Damac Properties
Payment Plan;
Down Payment – 20%
During Construction – 60%
On Handover -20%
Amenities & Facilities;
1 Bedroom
2 Bath
Unfurnised
BUA; 811 Sqft
Laundry space
Powder room
Balcony / Terrace
Lobby, Lift & Waiting area
Reception area
Barbeque area
Swimming pool
Gym
Dining & Retail outlets
Restaurant & Cafe
Health care centre
Kid’s play area
Supermarket & Shopping area
Sports court
Yoga & Meditation
Jogging, Running & Cycling track
Community Hall
Fitness centre
Hospital
