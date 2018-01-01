New residence 555 Park Views with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security close to a metro station, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift!
Exclusive apartment in Cavalli Tower in Dubai Marina with 3 bedrooms
Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably!
We will provide you with:
- A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers;
- Guaranteeing annual investment income;
- Interest-free installment for 7 years;
- Free legal support;
- A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment;
- We will personally show the object in Dubai or online;
- Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment.
The 70-story imaginative Cavalli Tower skyscraper in Dubai Marina is one of their most recent developments from the DAMAC developer and the only building under the Roberto Cavalli brand
The interior design of all apartments and penthouses at the Cavalli Tower was personally developed by Roberto Cavalli
Residents and residents of the complex will have access to numerous world-class amenities, as well as the Dubai-Dubai Harbor Maritime Center, which opened in 2020. In addition, all residences will have panoramic windows overlooking the Persian Gulf and such iconic attractions of Dubai as the largest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, the Burj Al Arab sailing hotel, as well as the coastal complex of residences of Emaar Beachfront.
ADVANTAGES OF THE PLACE
- shops, ATMs, sports ground, park
- Jungle Bay Water Park
- promenade Dubai Marina
- Sky Diving Center Skydive Dubai
- shopping and entertainment center Dubai Marina Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Marinascape Mall
Let's tell you all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will advise on Dubai objects for free!
Write or call, answer all your questions!
The first-class residential complex includes 2 world-class golf courses, 4 restaurants, a park (more than 4 thousand trees), 15 lakes, 16 km of running and cycling paths.
Location and nearby infrastructure
15 min from EXPO 2020
15 min from Dubai Marina
15 min from Palm Jumeirah
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer 2 bedroom apartment, located in Port De La Mer, known as La Voile by Meraas
Nearby Neighbourhood;
La Mer – 1.0Km
Sheikh Zayed Road – 3.4Km
DIFC – 3.7Km
City Walk – 3.8Km
Amenities & Facilities;
2 Bedroom
3 Bath
Unfurnished
BUA; 1,216 Sqft
Laundry area
Powder room
Balcony / Terrace
Open Kitchen
Built-in-wardrobe
Lobby, lift & waiting area
Reception
Swimming pool
Gym
Barbeque area
24/7 Security
Dining & Retail outlets
Restaurant & Cafe
Fitness centre
Shopping & Supermarket area
Sports court
Sea views
Beach access
Marina & Yacht club
Beach volleyball
Mosque
Water activity
Walking trails
Community Views
For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at
Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284