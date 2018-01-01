New residence 555 Park Views with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security close to a metro station, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE

from €4,72M

368 m² 1

Completion date: 2025

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Exclusive apartment in Cavalli Tower in Dubai Marina with 3 bedrooms Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - A guarantee of the security of transfers in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will personally show the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. The 70-story imaginative Cavalli Tower skyscraper in Dubai Marina is one of their most recent developments from the DAMAC developer and the only building under the Roberto Cavalli brand The interior design of all apartments and penthouses at the Cavalli Tower was personally developed by Roberto Cavalli Residents and residents of the complex will have access to numerous world-class amenities, as well as the Dubai-Dubai Harbor Maritime Center, which opened in 2020. In addition, all residences will have panoramic windows overlooking the Persian Gulf and such iconic attractions of Dubai as the largest Ferris wheel Ain Dubai, Palm Jumeirah, the Burj Al Arab sailing hotel, as well as the coastal complex of residences of Emaar Beachfront. ADVANTAGES OF THE PLACE - shops, ATMs, sports ground, park - Jungle Bay Water Park - promenade Dubai Marina - Sky Diving Center Skydive Dubai - shopping and entertainment center Dubai Marina Mall, Mall of the Emirates and Marinascape Mall Let's tell you all the intricacies of acquiring real estate in the UAE. We will advise on Dubai objects for free! Write or call, answer all your questions!