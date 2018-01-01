  1. Realting.com
  New residence 555 Park Views with a swimming pool and around-the-clock security close to a metro station, JVT, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, UAE
from
€459,133

Dubai, UAE
from
€459,133
;
9
About the complex

The residence features a gym, a swimming pool, a tennis court, a roof-top garden, around-the-clock security.

Completion - 2nd quarter of 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • "Smart Home" system
  • Fully equipped kitchen
Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Metro station - 7 minutes walk
  • Dubai Marina - 10 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 18 minutes
  • International airports - 20 minutes
Dubai, UAE

