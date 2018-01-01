  1. Realting.com
  3. Futuristic residential complex with views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

About the complex

Trillionaire Residences at Business Bay is the epitome of a luxurious and stylish residential development meticulously created by Binghatti Developers. It is a futuristic and incredible building with an exquisite glass façade. Residents will enjoy mesmerising views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: large leisure pool, children's pool and playground, gourmet restaurants, gym, supermarket, barbecue areas; fitness centre, parks and jogging paths.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located on the banks of the Dubai Canal, in the Business Bay district. There are popular tourist attractions, hotels, shops, restaurants, yacht clubs in this area.

The key areas of Dubai - Downtown, DIFC, airport, can be reached in 10-20 minutes.

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Residential complex Gardenia Bay
Residential complex Gardenia Bay
Abu Dhabi, UAE
from
€207,978
Area 39–74 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2027
Want to invest favorably and increase your capital? Property in the UAE is the best option for investment today! - The growth of the market and the economy of the country. - Taxes 0% and security. All rental or sale income is yours! - We will help to acquire real estate in person and remotely. - Only experienced brokers who can find a profitable object for any means. - Permanent profit in currency from rent without the need to stay in the country. - Assistance in obtaining a resident visa and opening accounts, companies. - Providing interest-free installments of up to 3-5 years for residents. - Assistance in the resale of property and income. Green Community Apartment Gardenia Bay in Abu Dhabi! Gardenia Bay will have many amenities available, including: a beach club, a cinema, a coworking, a spa, a public and entertainment space Bay View. The Gardenia Bay community is favorably located on Yas Island, in the main entertainment center of Abu Dhabi. The Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed St highway passes near the community, along which you can quickly get to other areas of the emirate. Travel time to Abu Dhabi International Airport will take 15 minutes by car. Real estate in the Gardenia Bay community is suitable for a profitable investment. The average return on investment is 6.4 %. Payment Plan: 5% initial installment 45% - under construction 50% - upon completion Write or call us and we will tell you about the most profitable offers of the real estate market in Dubai! Consultation is free!
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New apartments with views of the sea, marina and large park, in Beach Mansion complex with private beach, Beachfront area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€686,835
Agency: TRANIO
The residential complex is 2 tall buildings with large spacious residential units with different layouts: apartments, townhouses, and penthouses with 1-3 bedrooms. The towers have 37 and 20 floors. The residential complex is a part of an exclusive community of 27 luxury residential skyscrapers. Work on this residential community began in January 2018. Convenient payment schedule: 41.7% - 1 prepayment 8.3% - 2 prepayment 8.3% - 20% construction 8.3% - 40% construction 8.3% - 60% completion 8.3% - 100% completion 4.2% - 6 months from completion 4.2% - 12 months from completion 4.2% - 18 months from completion 4.2% - 24 months from completion. Features of the flats Layout options: 1 Bedroom Apartment: bedroom, living room, kitchen, laundry room, bathroom, and balcony. 2 Bedroom Apartment: 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, and powder room. Apartment with 3 bedrooms: 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, living room, laundry room, kitchen, walk-in closet, balcony, powder room, and staff room. Facilities and equipment in the house Also, the residential complex has a marina, around-the-clock security, restaurants, cafes, stores, green park. Advantages Interest-free installments until 2027. 0% tax on purchases and sales. Yield up to 18% per year from renting. Opportunity to obtain a resident visa for yourself and family members (the opportunity to open a bank account and stay in the country without leaving for up to 3 years). Location and nearby infrastructure Located between Palm Jumeirah Island and Jumeirah Beach Residence. Close to Dubai Marina and Sheikh Zayed Road. Easy access to popular destinations by car: 15 minutes to Downtown Dubai 20 minutes from Dubai International Airport 25 minutes from EXPO-2021 45 minutes to Maktoum Airport.
Residential complex New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex New residence Mykonos Signature with swimming pools and a green area close to the places of interest, Al Barsha, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€158,508
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private swimming pools. The residence features a green area, a gym, a steam bath, a jacuzzi, a barbecue area, a waterfall, a parking, an outdoor cinema, swimming pools for children and adults, a kids' playground, an entertainment center. Completion - October, 2025. Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located close to Sheikh Zayed Road, schools, medical centers and places of interest. Miracle Garden - 5 minutes drive Mall of the Emirates - 5 minutes drive Burj Khalifa - 10 minutes drive
