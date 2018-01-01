Futuristic residential complex with views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE

Trillionaire Residences at Business Bay is the epitome of a luxurious and stylish residential development meticulously created by Binghatti Developers. It is a futuristic and incredible building with an exquisite glass façade. Residents will enjoy mesmerising views of the waterfront, the Dubai Canal and the Burj Khalifa skyscraper.

Facilities and equipment in the house

More details: large leisure pool, children's pool and playground, gourmet restaurants, gym, supermarket, barbecue areas; fitness centre, parks and jogging paths.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Located on the banks of the Dubai Canal, in the Business Bay district. There are popular tourist attractions, hotels, shops, restaurants, yacht clubs in this area.

The key areas of Dubai - Downtown, DIFC, airport, can be reached in 10-20 minutes.