Dubai, UAE

from €139,982

57 m² 1

Have you been interested in investments for a long time? Invest immediately with the GUARANTY of INCOME in the UAE real estate! - Guaranteed rental income on average 11%. - Favorable tax climate 0% for ownership and rental. - Protection of investors by the supervisory authorities of RERA and DLD. - Help in obtaining VNZH. - Our company is an exclusive partner of reliable developers. - High-quality and honest services with customer care. - Selection of the most liquid objects. - Help with resale and profit. Apartments in the new Al Ghadeer residential complex in Abu Dhabi. Everything necessary for a comfortable stay will be in place. There is a mosque and several recreation areas. The residential area is located between Dubai and Abu Dhabi, as well as another residential complex with Imkan Al Jurf villas. In addition to schools in Al Ghadeer Phase 2, there are various facilities for children, such as play areas and parks. On the territory there is a swimming pool, which can be used by both children and adults, as well as a gym and a sports town. The parks have several barbecue areas for families. The area is located far from the borders of cities and business zones, but, thanks to convenient road traffic, it is not at all isolated. It takes only 20-30 minutes by car or taxi to get to the nearest destinations in Abu Dhabi or Dubai. A reasonable price and a flexible payment system with a minimum initial contribution make Al Ghadeer affordable and attractive to many. Payment Plan: 10% - under construction 90% - upon completion ( detailed payment plan on request ) Call or write, tell us all about the most profitable projects of the UAE! FOR FREE we will select the perfect property for you!