Dubai, UAE

Price on request

Presenting, The Cloud Tower at Jumeirah Village Triangle (JVT), new residential buildings by Tiger Properties are the home to a wide mix of modern apartments in Dubai, UAE. Comprising of two high-rise towers, the development is aimed towards looking for sophisticated and premium homes at an affordable range. The development with multiple stories will further offer inspiring views of the surrounding areas. Besides, for the larger benefit of the future residents, the amenities and facilities to be made available will be one of a kind. Ideal for singles, working professionals, and family, the development is primed towards offering the right balance in terms of security and privacy. Every aspect of the development will present a new dimension of community living. Flanked by major attractions and with the key business districts nearby, the development also appears to be a smart investment option. Boasting a modern design and classic architecture, the development is meant to offer the best of both worlds. With easy access to a wide range of entertainment, leisure, fine- dining, and retail outlets, it will indeed enhance the overall living experience. For those who wish to find a place that will help them to relax and unwind, the residential units in this development seem like a viable alternative. KEY HIGHLIGHTS A development comprises of 447 residences, 6 offices & 3 retails units. Apartments in various sizes and configuration Residences to be lined with posh amenities Flanked by major attractions Smart and affordable payment plan options High-speed elevators Round the clock security