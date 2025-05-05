  1. Realting.com
  Residential complex New high-rise complex of furnished apartments Skyhills Residence 3 with a swimming pool, a business lounge and a club, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$199,395
18/05/2025
$201,147
17/05/2025
$200,403
16/05/2025
$200,538
14/05/2025
$202,152
13/05/2025
$199,997
11/05/2025
$199,565
10/05/2025
$200,233
09/05/2025
$198,606
08/05/2025
$197,883
07/05/2025
$198,566
14/04/2025
$192,700
13/04/2025
$192,813
12/04/2025
$193,532
11/04/2025
$197,905
10/04/2025
$198,711
09/04/2025
$199,711
08/04/2025
$199,587
06/04/2025
$199,703
05/04/2025
$197,885
04/04/2025
$200,530
;
ID: 22600
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 2411177
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 19/05/2025

Location

  • Country
    United Arab Emirates
  • State
    Dubai

About the complex

Skyhills Residence 3 is a residential tower in JVC (Jumeirah Village Circle) in Dubai. The project includes apartments with one and two bedrooms (from 37 to 111 m2). It's focused on the buyers, who are looking for modern accommodation in the convenient and well-developed area of Dubai.

There are such facilities, as a swimming pool, a gym, a clubhouse, meditation and yoga areas, a business lounge.

One of the project features is an opportunity of flexible payment with a respite for two years after handover. The apartments are delivered fully furnished except for TV and decoration.

Handover is planned to the first quarter of 2027.

Amenities:

  • clubhouse
  • swimming pool
  • fitness centers
  • gym
  • business lounge
  • business club
  • meditation and yoga area
  • terrace with a barbecue and grill area
Features of the flats

The apartment are fully furnished except decoration and TV

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in Jumeirah Village Circle, ensuring good transport accessibility, including easy access to the main highways of the city and the landmarks, such as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown Dubai.

Location on the map

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Residential complex J One Tower A
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$671,233
Residential complex Baccarat Hotel & Residences — luxury services apartments and penthouses by H&H Development in the heart of Downtown Dubai
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$5,90M
Residential complex Lanai Islands
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$18,12M
Residential complex New complex of apartments with private swimming pools Rome close to Downtown, Meydan District 11, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$491,614
Apartment building CANAL HEIGHTS
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$340,000
Dubai, United Arab Emirates
from
$199,395
