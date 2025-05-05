Residential complex New high-rise complex of furnished apartments Skyhills Residence 3 with a swimming pool, a business lounge and a club, JVC, Dubai, UAE

Skyhills Residence 3 is a residential tower in JVC (Jumeirah Village Circle) in Dubai. The project includes apartments with one and two bedrooms (from 37 to 111 m2). It's focused on the buyers, who are looking for modern accommodation in the convenient and well-developed area of Dubai.

There are such facilities, as a swimming pool, a gym, a clubhouse, meditation and yoga areas, a business lounge.

One of the project features is an opportunity of flexible payment with a respite for two years after handover. The apartments are delivered fully furnished except for TV and decoration.

Handover is planned to the first quarter of 2027.

Amenities:

clubhouse

swimming pool

fitness centers

gym

business lounge

business club

meditation and yoga area

terrace with a barbecue and grill area

Features of the flats

The apartment are fully furnished except decoration and TV

Location and nearby infrastructure

The complex is located in Jumeirah Village Circle, ensuring good transport accessibility, including easy access to the main highways of the city and the landmarks, such as Dubai Marina, Palm Jumeirah, and Downtown Dubai.