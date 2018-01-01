  1. Realting.com
  Neva Residences — furnished apartments by Tiger Group with a swimming pool and a parking in JVC, Dubai

Dubai, UAE

from €229,560
from
€229,560
5
About the complex

The residence features a 4-level parking, a gym, a swimming pool, a kids' playground, a barbecue area.

Completion - December, 2025.

Location and nearby infrastructure
  • Palm Jumeirah - 15 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 20 minutes
  • Downtown Dubai - 20 minutes
  • JBR - 17 minutes
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Neva Residences — furnished apartments by Tiger Group with a swimming pool and a parking in JVC, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€229,560
Other complexes
Residential complex Ara (Serenity Mansions) — new complex of villas by Majid Al Futtaim with a private beach in Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai
Residential complex Ara (Serenity Mansions) — new complex of villas by Majid Al Futtaim with a private beach in Tilal Al Ghaf, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€9,73M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer beautiful furnished villas with swimming pools. The residence features green areas and a beach. Completion - August, 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai International Airport - 30 minutes Mall of Emirates - 15 minutes Downtown Dubai - 35 minutes Dubai Marina - 20 minutes
Residential complex Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex Malta townhouses surrounded by lagoons and sandy beaches, DAMAC Lagoons, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€706,000
Agency: TRANIO
The project is a complex with infrastructure and 4-5 bedroom townhouses, in the style of Maltese and Mediterranean culture and architecture. The townhouses are surrounded by azure lagoons, white sandy beaches and tropical plants. Convenient payment plan: 20% - prepayment, 60% - during construction, 20% - at the time of delivery. Facilities and equipment in the house Other facilities: café, supermarket, 24-hour security, wellness centre, water attractions, yoga area, VR park, and floating flower market. Location and nearby infrastructure The DAMAC Lagoons area is few minutes from DAMAC Hills, a world-class golf community that offers its residents access to activities such as golf, wave pool, equestrian club, petting farm, fishing lake, skate park, sports fields and much more. Nearest shopping centres are First Avenue Mall (5 minutes), City Centre Me'aisem (10 minutes), Cityland Mall (8 minutes) and Mall of the Emirates (25 minutes). The nearest medical centres are Prime Medical Centre (5 minutes), Aster Medical Centre (8 minutes), Mediclinic Parkview Hospital (10 minutes) and NMC Royal Hospital (15 minutes). Al Maktoum International Airport is a 20-minute drive away. Dubai International Airport is a 30-minute drive away.
Residential complex The Community — investment apartments by Aqua Properties with 9,5% yield per annum in the center of the developing area of Motor City, Dubai
Residential complex The Community — investment apartments by Aqua Properties with 9,5% yield per annum in the center of the developing area of Motor City, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€147,826
Agency: TRANIO
The Community Residence has a rich infrastructure: the complex will have its own cinema, tennis and volleyball courts, a children's play area and recreation areas, shops, a restaurant, a yoga club and a golf simulator, a large swimming pool, a gym and a spa center, parking. The project developer Aqua Properties is a reliable developer with many years of experience in the Dubai market. In 2018, the company entered the Forbes rating - "Top Real Estate Companies". Completion date: 2025. Advantages Investments during the construction phase provide rental income above the average in Dubai - 9% per annum. Such indicators provide advantages of the location: there is a few free housing and new construction projects in the area with high demand for tenants. The Motor City area is 15-20 minutes from Dubai Investment Park and Dubai Marina. The location is developing dynamically and demonstrates a high growth in housing prices. The rental yield of the project is at the level of a hotel, but investors do not have an obligation to transfer the object to management: after delivery, they can resell the apartment or rent it out on their own. A secure transaction with registration in the DLD, escrow transaction. Available discount in case of full payment. Location and nearby infrastructure Motor City is a green residential area with a developed infrastructure, which is located next to the "Formula 4" track and circuit, which annually attracts more than 300,000 spectators from all over the world. Within walking distance of The Community is the First Avenue Mall with playgrounds and family entertainment centers. Near the complex there is a school, a medical center, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants: Starbucks, Wendy's, KFC, etc. Distances from The Community: to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road - 4 minutes; to Dubai Marina - 20 minutes; to Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes.
