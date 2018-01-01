Dubai, UAE

from €147,826

The Community Residence has a rich infrastructure: the complex will have its own cinema, tennis and volleyball courts, a children's play area and recreation areas, shops, a restaurant, a yoga club and a golf simulator, a large swimming pool, a gym and a spa center, parking. The project developer Aqua Properties is a reliable developer with many years of experience in the Dubai market. In 2018, the company entered the Forbes rating - "Top Real Estate Companies". Completion date: 2025. Advantages Investments during the construction phase provide rental income above the average in Dubai - 9% per annum. Such indicators provide advantages of the location: there is a few free housing and new construction projects in the area with high demand for tenants. The Motor City area is 15-20 minutes from Dubai Investment Park and Dubai Marina. The location is developing dynamically and demonstrates a high growth in housing prices. The rental yield of the project is at the level of a hotel, but investors do not have an obligation to transfer the object to management: after delivery, they can resell the apartment or rent it out on their own. A secure transaction with registration in the DLD, escrow transaction. Available discount in case of full payment. Location and nearby infrastructure Motor City is a green residential area with a developed infrastructure, which is located next to the "Formula 4" track and circuit, which annually attracts more than 300,000 spectators from all over the world. Within walking distance of The Community is the First Avenue Mall with playgrounds and family entertainment centers. Near the complex there is a school, a medical center, supermarkets, cafes and restaurants: Starbucks, Wendy's, KFC, etc. Distances from The Community: to Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road - 4 minutes; to Dubai Marina - 20 minutes; to Downtown Dubai - 25 minutes.