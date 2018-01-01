  1. Realting.com
  2. UAE
  3. Residence 110 — premium apartments by Select Group in a prestigious area of Business Bay, Dubai

Residence 110 — premium apartments by Select Group in a prestigious area of Business Bay, Dubai

Dubai, UAE
from
€481,342
;
15
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Modern apartments Residence 110 in a 20-storey tower with a fitness room and an outdoor pool. The windows offer views of Burj Khalifa and Burj Al Arab. The project is located in the Business Bay area surrounded by cafes, shops and hotels. Business Bay is one of the busiest areas of Dubai, as many international companies have their offices here.

Features of the flats
  • Fully equipped kitchen with white appliances
  • Floor-to-ceiling windows
Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Pool;
  • Parking space;
  • Parks and gardens;
  • Yoga and meditation area;
  • Children playground.
Advantages

Installments 10/90:

  • 10% – first payment;
  • 90% – after booking.
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located a few minutes from Dubai Canal and Downtown Dubai, close to Sheik Zayed Road.

  • Dubai Mall - 3.8 km
  • Burj Khalifa - 3.5 km
  • Airport - 16 km
  • Sea - 7.2 km
New building location
Dubai, UAE

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New apartments in a residential complex with golf courses, Jumeirah Golf Estates, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€230,866
Residential complex Apartments Central Park by Meraas with panoramic views of a green park, near the beaches and the Burj Khalifa, City Walk area, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€434,300
Residential complex Pervoklassnyy kompleks so vsemi udobstvami
Dubai, UAE
from
€206,997
Residential complex Villas and houses with private pools and gardens, overlooking the lagoon and beach, in a tranquil gated community in MBR City, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€14,81M
Residential complex The Paragon
Dubai, UAE
from
€580,370
You are viewing
Residence 110 — premium apartments by Select Group in a prestigious area of Business Bay, Dubai
Dubai, UAE
from
€481,342
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex VERDANA RESIDENCE 2
Residential complex VERDANA RESIDENCE 2
Dubai, UAE
from
€120,131
Area 33 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2026
Invest in real estate in Dubai: record profits and guaranteed security! - Not subject to real estate tax and rental; - Real estate is growing at a price of 5-7% per year; - Interest-free installment for up to 3-5 years; - The best facilities at the best prices; - Strong liquidity; - High income 5-8% for annual rental; - The minimum investment amount is 1100,000 rubles. Cozy apartment in the new Verdana Residence 2 project in Dubai Investment Park! Surrounded by natural abundance and lush greenery, the residential complex provides maximum space for residents so that they can breathe the fresh air of nature in combination with the atmosphere of the environment and the delightful aroma of modernity. Encourages a healthy and active life thanks to a number of amenities that work in terms of health and fitness. Near the complex are: 26 minutes - Burj Khalifa; 18 minutes - Dubai Marina; 24 minutes - The worlds of adventure of IMG; 23 minutes - Mall of the Emirates; 20 minutes - Palma Jumeirah. Buying real estate in Verdana II can be an investment winning solution. On average, investments in Dubai Investment Park real estate can yield returns from 5 to 8.5% per annum. Guaranteed payback and profitability of the facility! Write or call, advise for free!
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Residential complex High-rise residential complex Bugatti Residences with a private beach close to a yacht club, Business Bay, Dubai, UAE
Dubai, UAE
from
€6,71M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer apartments with private swimming pools. Some penthouses have private gyms and games rooms. The residence features a private beach, a gym, a garage, security, a swimming pool, concierge service, a spa area. Completion - 2nd quarter of 2026. Location and nearby infrastructure Dubai Opera - 5 minutes Dubai Mall - 6 minutes Dubai International Financial Center - 8 minutes Yacht club - 10 minutes Creek Harbour - 12 minutes
Residential complex Chic Tower by DAMAC
Residential complex Chic Tower by DAMAC
Dubai, UAE
from
€365,000
Area 96–138 m²
2 properties 2
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Damac properties
The concept of the Chic Tower residential complex was developed by DAMAC Properties. The construction of the building should be completed in the III quarter of 2025. On sale there will be studios and luxury apartments with separate balconies and terraces drowning in greenery. The apartments will host large movie screens where you can watch movies or sports matches. Residents and residents of the Chic Tower will have gyms, bars, pools without sides, lazy river — an artificial river with a slow current for water walks. A large SPA complex with different types of baths will open: salt, mud, cold and hot. ⠀ Architecture Chic Tower features a unique design reminiscent of the proximity of the sea and Dubai Canal: cascades of pools begin with a roof that steps down to the lower floors; the relief facade of the building resembles sea waves; the terraces of each floor are decorated with flowers and plants, which creates an atmosphere of oasis; greenery and turquoise are used in interior design. ⠀ Decorating The apartments here are the embodiment of luxury, inspiring to serenity with their masterful use of space. ⠀ Location Chic Tower is being built at Business Bay — Dubai Business Center. Nearby are Ras Al Khor Road and Sheikh Zayed Road — the main roads of Business Bay, so it will be convenient for residents to get to other areas, as well as to famous attractions: opera buildings, The 163-story Burj Khalifa skyscraper, a 250-meter-long music fountain and the symbolic Wings of Mexico sculpture, next to which tourists are often photographed. The international airport can be reached in 20 minutes. ⠀ The nearest public transport stop is — 350 m, or 4 minutes walk. In 5 minutes you can take the Emirates Road — exit at it is 2 km from the complex. Dubai Marina, the sea, beaches and yacht marina, will take 30 minutes by car. The international airport can be reached in 40 minutes. ⠀ A 2-minute walk from the complex is a public transport stop. The bus route connects the island and the Jabal Ali metro station, which can be reached without transfers in 15 minutes. From there, residents will be able to get without traffic jams to the desired area of the city. ⠀ Infrastructure Business district. Business Bay is compared to New York Manhattan. This is a skyscraper area, this is where JW Marriott Marquis is located, one of the highest hotels in the world. Education and medicine. There are kindergartens, schools with different educational systems, several hospitals, including Emirates Hospital Clinic and Aster. Food. Near the Chic Tower there are restaurants of high cuisine: Levant Restaurant, Bayside Restaurant & Terrace, Anbar Restaurant & Cafe. Walking. Safa Park, with an area of 64 hectares, is a 10-minute walk away. The park has an artificial lake and fountains, you can have picnics, play sports, ride a catamaran. Enough 7 minutes to get to the famous Jumeirah Beach.
Realting.com
Go