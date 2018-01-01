Dubai, UAE

from €365,000

96–138 m² 2

Completion date: 2025

Developer: Damac properties

The concept of the Chic Tower residential complex was developed by DAMAC Properties. The construction of the building should be completed in the III quarter of 2025. On sale there will be studios and luxury apartments with separate balconies and terraces drowning in greenery. The apartments will host large movie screens where you can watch movies or sports matches. Residents and residents of the Chic Tower will have gyms, bars, pools without sides, lazy river — an artificial river with a slow current for water walks. A large SPA complex with different types of baths will open: salt, mud, cold and hot. ⠀ Architecture Chic Tower features a unique design reminiscent of the proximity of the sea and Dubai Canal: cascades of pools begin with a roof that steps down to the lower floors; the relief facade of the building resembles sea waves; the terraces of each floor are decorated with flowers and plants, which creates an atmosphere of oasis; greenery and turquoise are used in interior design. ⠀ Decorating The apartments here are the embodiment of luxury, inspiring to serenity with their masterful use of space. ⠀ Location Chic Tower is being built at Business Bay — Dubai Business Center. Nearby are Ras Al Khor Road and Sheikh Zayed Road — the main roads of Business Bay, so it will be convenient for residents to get to other areas, as well as to famous attractions: opera buildings, The 163-story Burj Khalifa skyscraper, a 250-meter-long music fountain and the symbolic Wings of Mexico sculpture, next to which tourists are often photographed. The international airport can be reached in 20 minutes. ⠀ The nearest public transport stop is — 350 m, or 4 minutes walk. In 5 minutes you can take the Emirates Road — exit at it is 2 km from the complex. Dubai Marina, the sea, beaches and yacht marina, will take 30 minutes by car. The international airport can be reached in 40 minutes. ⠀ A 2-minute walk from the complex is a public transport stop. The bus route connects the island and the Jabal Ali metro station, which can be reached without transfers in 15 minutes. From there, residents will be able to get without traffic jams to the desired area of the city. ⠀ Infrastructure Business district. Business Bay is compared to New York Manhattan. This is a skyscraper area, this is where JW Marriott Marquis is located, one of the highest hotels in the world. Education and medicine. There are kindergartens, schools with different educational systems, several hospitals, including Emirates Hospital Clinic and Aster. Food. Near the Chic Tower there are restaurants of high cuisine: Levant Restaurant, Bayside Restaurant & Terrace, Anbar Restaurant & Cafe. Walking. Safa Park, with an area of 64 hectares, is a 10-minute walk away. The park has an artificial lake and fountains, you can have picnics, play sports, ride a catamaran. Enough 7 minutes to get to the famous Jumeirah Beach.