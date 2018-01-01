Turn-key apartments for obtaining a resident visas and rental income in DEC Towers project, close to Downtown Dubai in Dubai Marina, UAE

4 studios are available for purchase. The complex consists of two towers, connected by a 5-storey passage, and includes 417 flats and 12 commercial premises on the ground floor. The residence features a swimming pool, a fitness room, tennis and squash courts, outdoor jogging paths, a billard room, video surveillance.

Advantages

All the studios are rented out to long-lease tenants, yield 6 - 7%.

Annual rental income - 10,900 - 13,068 USD.

Location and nearby infrastructure

Dubai Marina is one of the most vibrant and prestigious areas of the city. This is a yacht harbor where the most luxurious ships moor, and high skyscrapers are located nearby. This is a luxurious residential part of Dubai with numerous skyscrapers, hotels and restaurants. Dubai Marina is one of the smallest areas in Dubai, but at the same time the most populated and developed.

The property is located in close proximity to a supermarket, cafes and restaurants, the marina: