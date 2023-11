Dubai, UAE

from €7,16M

397–586 m² 2

Completion date: 2026

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! The unique project of Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat is designed for those who are used to enjoying luxury and a modern lifestyle. This stunning residential complex is located on the outskirts of the artificial island of Palm Jumeirah, which is the most desirable and sought-after location for life. Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat is rightfully considered one of the most anticipated projects. First of all, this is due to the luxurious location of – in this area are the best hotels in the world, entertainment and shopping facilities. In addition, residents can enjoy magnificent views of the azure sea daily. This project offers customers a wide selection of designer apartments with 2, 3 and 4 bedrooms. The main feature of Orla Dorchester Collection by Omniyat – is an unsurpassed high level of service. Infrastructure: - pool; - treadmills; - children's playground; - children's pool; - barbecue area; - game room; - infinity pool; - cinema; - coworking; - concierge service; - park; - garden; - sauna and steam room; - sports grounds; - tennis court; - fitness center and gym; - private beach. Location: - Close to the beach; - Close to bus stops; - Close to nature; - Close to shopping centers; - Close to school; - Close to kindergarten; - Prestigious area; - Great location of the house; - Direct access to the beach; - By the sea; - Sea view; - View of the city; - Panoramic view. Want to buy an apartment in Dubai? You know how to invest profitably! We will provide you with: - A selection of the best apartments from reliable developers; - Guaranteeing annual investment income; - Interest-free installment for 7 years; - Free legal support; - Guaranteed transfer security in a transaction; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment; - We will show personally the object in Dubai or online; - Assistance in the transfer of funds for payment. Investment Plus: - Return on investment from 6%. - A resident visa for a period of 3 to 10 years with the right to renew. - Interest-free installment plan. - Commission 0%. - High demand of tenants. We guarantee full legal support for the transaction. We will ensure a safe deal with the developer. We offer only profitable and reliable real estate. Call or write, answer all questions regarding the purchase of apartments!