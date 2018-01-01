  1. Realting.com
  Creekside 18 — luxury apartments in a residence by Emaar with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a gym near the marina in Dubai Creek Harbour

Creekside 18 — luxury apartments in a residence by Emaar with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a gym near the marina in Dubai Creek Harbour

Dubai, UAE
€854,060
About the complex

The residential complex has modern one-, two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with large balconies, parking spaces and panoramic views.

The residence consists of 450 flats and features a parking, swimming pools, a gym, barbecue areas, kids' playgrounds, a sports ground, a landscaped terrace.

Advantages

The buyer can obtain a residence permit of Dubai for investments in real estate in the amount of $ 205,000.

Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located 15 minutes drive from Dubai International Airport, ten minutes drive from Downtown Dubai, three minutes walk from the marina, two minutes walk from the central park.

  • New Creek Marina - 300 meters
  • Central park - 800 meters
  • Ras Al Khor highway - 3.6 km
  • Downtown Dubai - 15 minutes
  • Business Bay - 14 minutes
  • Burj Khalifа - 18 minutes
  • Dubai Mall - 15 minutes
  • Dxb Int’ Airport - 16 minutes

Dubai is the main economic and financial hub of the country. Local real estate is mainly aimed at the prime property segment with mansions and residential skyscrapers. Most popular areas — Palm Jumeirah, Dubai Marina, Downtown Dubai, Jumeirah Beach Residence, Emirates Hills, Deira, Arabian Ranches. There are many objects in Dubai that are characterized as ”the largest“. Here are the tallest skyscraper in the world — the Burj Khalifa, the two highest hotels — the seven-star Burj Al Arab and the Rose Tower. One of the city’s main attractions is 5-slope indoor ski resort Ski Dubai with 60 m artificial mountain. Dubai shopping centers — Dubai Mall, BurJuman, Ibn Battuta Mall, Karama Centre, Lamcy Plaza, Mercato Mall and others — are among the largest in the world. The largest artificial island, Palm Jumeirah, has been created in the waters of the Persian Gulf.

Dubai, UAE

Creekside 18 — luxury apartments in a residence by Emaar with a panoramic view, swimming pools and a gym near the marina in Dubai Creek Harbour
Dubai, UAE
Royal BIP Real Estate Brokers is delighted to offer its clients amazing studio apartment, located in Dubai Sports City, known as Azizi Grand by Azizi Development Key Highlights; High-end serviced residential apartment in Dubai Sports City Amazing payment plan Unparalleled level at convenience & amenities   Offering two swimming pools, six panoramic view elevators & two staircase Amenities & Facilities; Studio 1 Bath Unfurnished BUA; 423 Sqft Open Kitchen Balcony / Terrace Lobby, Lift & Waiting area Reception area Swimming pool Barbeque area Gym 24×7 Security Dining & Retail outlet Restaurant & Cafe Kid’s play area Leisure & Park area Fitness centre Jogging, Running & Cycling track Shopping & Supermarket area Spa & Sauna room Green Surrounding Sports court For further details and viewing, feel free to call: Mr. MOEEN AHMAD at Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is a leading company specializing in the brokerage of residential and commercial properties and provides ONE STOP solutions to its owners/landlords and investors to achieve their desire results. We are always there to assist our clients in every aspect of searching and finalizing sales transactions of residential & commercial properties, buildings and plots with up-to-date knowledge of UAEs Real Estate market and laws. Royal B I P Real Estate Brokers is registered with the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) No. 28284
This is the first SLS brand hotel in the Middle East. One of the highest in the region (75 floors), the hotel opened in February 2021. The brand is managed by the international company Accor, which has a portfolio of more than 4,500 hotels worldwide. Hotel rating on Booking 8.5. It offers luxurious rooms with a large kitchen, restaurants, cafes, a bar, a swimming pool, fitness and spa. A variety of breakfasts for every taste: continental, vegetarian, vegan and gluten-free menus, halal. Two pools with terraces are located on the rooftop of the building. The rooftop offers a 360-degree panorama of the whole Dubai. Advantages Payments are made at the choice of the owner: once a year, once every six months, once a quarter or once a month. The investor has the right to stay in the hotel 28 days a year in a room of the same category that he purchases. Purchase from $ 205,000 allows you apply for a residence permit in Dubai for 3 or 5 years. Tranio will advise on payment, accompany the transaction and help to submit documents. Location and nearby infrastructure The hotel complex is located in the Business Bay area. Within 2 km from the hotel are the Dubai Fountains, the world's largest shopping and entertainment complex Dubai Mall, the legendary Burj Khalifa skyscraper. Dubai Canal with Marina is 1 km away. Dubai Airport is 10 km away.
Premium apartment near Dubai Bay! Free selection of real estate. Objects from the best developers. Full legal support for the transaction. O Ten Apartments by Aqua Properties — is a ten-story residential project located in Dubai Healthcare City ( DHCC ). These luxurious houses are located in a closed complex, which ensures the safety and security of its inhabitants. The complex is investment attractive. Premium apartments have two floors of underground parking for visitors and several retail space on the ground floor. O Ten offers many amenities you will surely enjoy, including a landscape pool with wooden deck relaxation areas, intersecting paths among landscaped waterfalls and an advanced gym with interesting views. All apartments are fully furnished. Spacious balconies provide an additional opportunity to enjoy a magnificent view. The kitchens are functionally and conveniently furnished, with maximum use of storage space. Wooden floors are in harmony with wooden cabinets. Having built-in technology makes cooking a pleasure. LOCATION: The community is strategically located on Oud Metha Road and is surrounded by your needs, such as pharmacies, public stores and food and beverage stores. Dubai Creek Park is also just a short walk from DHCC, where you can spend your free time with family and friends. Near O Ten Apartments there are also several shopping centers, including The Wa Mall and Deira City Center. The complex is located in an exclusive location near the Dubai Gulf, there are many parks and entertainment venues nearby. The city center is at hand, and thanks to the proximity of the main roads and good transport interchange, quick access to various parts of the city is possible. This area will appeal to both lovers of an active lifestyle and those who like to stay at home. With pleasure we will answer all your questions, call or write! We will consult for free on all objects of Dubai!
