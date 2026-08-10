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Houses for sale in Zatoka, Ukraine

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4 properties total found
House in Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 160 m²
14180. I will sell a 2-story house in the village of Zatok near the sea. 7 separate rooms, k…
$145,000
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House in Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 41 m²
38287 House for sale, an area of 42 m2 with a plot of 7 acres of regular shape. The house ha…
$60,000
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House in Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 288 m²
37989. I will sell a modern spacious house by the sea in Zatoka. Total area of 288 sq.m. A g…
$90,000
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TekceTekce
House in Zatoka, Ukraine
House
Zatoka, Ukraine
Area 26 m²
10499 . . . On sale part of the house in the village. Zatok by the very seashore. The total …
$18,000
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