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Manufacture Buildings in Pivdenne, Ukraine

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Manufacture 1 500 m² in Pivdenne, Ukraine
Manufacture 1 500 m²
Pivdenne, Ukraine
Area 1 500 m²
A generic manufacturing complex with additional land region Local: m. South is the strategi…
$1,45M
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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