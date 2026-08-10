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Houses for sale in Yaremche, Ukraine

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House in Yaremche, Ukraine
House
Yaremche, Ukraine
Area 183 m²
It's a modern, simple house in m. A belt. The house is placed in a unique place on the hill.…
$664,999
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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