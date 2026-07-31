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Houses for sale in Skhidnytsia, Ukraine

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House in Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
House
Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Area 300 m²
The only kind of mansion in the best Ukrainian tradition. The elegance of the upper class ho…
$649,999
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Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
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