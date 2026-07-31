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Commercial property 3 500 m² in Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Commercial property 3 500 m²
Ivano-Frankivsk, Ukraine
Area 3 500 m²
The cani-healthy four-story complex in Ivano-Frankika with complete autonomy on its land. Th…
$2,60M
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Commercial property 2 540 m² in Boryslav, Ukraine
Commercial property 2 540 m²
Boryslav, Ukraine
Area 2 540 m²
There is a unique recretive complex in the heart of the Conservation (the village of the Sun…
$1,60M
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Other 510 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Other 510 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 510 m²
Cojplar -- four houses in the mountains -- Polyakov, Bukovel, Karshoo Working Income Busines…
$1,20M
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TekceTekce
Other 2 000 m² in Velyki Lazy, Ukraine
Other 2 000 m²
Velyki Lazy, Ukraine
Area 2 000 m²
It's like doing business, Gorgeous is a restaurant suite on the street near the woods. To th…
$1,25M
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Commercial property 1 497 m² in Kalush, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 497 m²
Kalush, Ukraine
Area 1 497 m²
We offer you a place of free purpose, which is in the heart of the city of Kaluash. The rea…
$1,20M
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Other 2 000 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Other 2 000 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 2 000 m²
On sale commercial premises under the Fitness Center in the Aquamarine LCD at 16 Fountains. …
$2,00M
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Commercial property 1 500 m² in Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 500 m²
Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Area 1 500 m²
I'm going to pay a profit by doing business at the center of a resort under a scented river,…
$1,32M
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Commercial property 985 m² in Ovidiopol, Ukraine
Commercial property 985 m²
Ovidiopol, Ukraine
Area 985 m²
Alice's resting center includes: - Restauran (2 rooms); - car wash; - Billions; - Hotel. It'…
$450,000
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Commercial property 181 m² in Odesa, Ukraine
Commercial property 181 m²
Odesa, Ukraine
Area 181 m²
Supposed an elite building in one of the most prestigious areas in Odessa, Arcadia. It's loc…
$370,000
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Other 850 m² in Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Other 850 m²
Skhidnytsia, Ukraine
Area 850 m²
I'll sell the business ready for the resort East: The building of the area is 850 m2.14 room…
$999,999
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Commercial property 1 000 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 1 000 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 1 000 m²
I'll sell the hotel to Polonka, the resort zone, Bukow. With great views on the mountains an…
$1,25M
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Commercial property 700 m² in Polianytsia, Ukraine
Commercial property 700 m²
Polianytsia, Ukraine
Area 700 m²
It seems like a ready-restaurant business in the heart of Carpath- Poison! Companine carries…
$2,65M
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