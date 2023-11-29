Show property on map Show properties list
Lands for sale in Odeskiy rayon, Ukraine

Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/2
13892 Sale of a two-story house in the Black Farmer area. The area of t…
€65,418
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
9217 . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
€29,184
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
9216. . . . Sell a plot of land in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Poss…
€29,184
Plot of land in Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove Settlement Council, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 50 m²
Floor 1/1
8941 . . . For sale there is a front lot in the Rybport area. The total…
€42,704
Plot of land in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
8183. . . We offer a land for sale 20 minutes from Odessa. The total ar…
€10,903
Plot of land in Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Velykodolynske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 11 365 m²
Floor 1/1
No. 5701 We offer for sale a plot in a town. Great - great. The total a…
€1,54M
Plot of land in Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Kholodna Balka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 5579. . . We offer a plot for sale in the Cold Balkans. The total ar…
€126,294
Plot of land in Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 1 700 m²
Floor 1/3
No. 5519. . .We offer for sale a facade plot with sea views in the Font…
€754,127
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 900 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 5103. . . We offer for sale a rectangular plot, 14 tablespoons. Lustd…
€254,404
Plot of land in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 4528. . . We offer for sale a facade land plot in the market of 7 km …
€970,371
Plot of land in Novi Bilyari, Ukraine
Plot of land
Novi Bilyari, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
No. 3871. . .We offer for sale a plot near the South Port in the villag…
€545,152
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3714. . . Selling a plot in Sauvignon on the street. Coast. Possible …
€55,569
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3685. . . Selling a plot in Sauvignon on the street. Coastal for the…
€55,569
Plot of land in Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3638. . . Sale of plot on the sea shore on the street. Quay. Total ar…
€159,003
Plot of land in Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
No. 3623. . .We offer for sale a plot in an elite village „ Sosnovy Bea…
€129,356
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
No. 3612. . . We offer for sale a plot in the Dyberg estate". Total are…
€199,889
Plot of land in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Plot of land
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3597. . . A plot of 20 acres on Sukh Liman for the construction of a …
€72,687
Plot of land in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
No. 3577. . .We offer for sale a plot opposite the Water Park in the vi…
€25,440
Plot of land in Lymanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Lymanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3574. . . We offer for sale a plot in Tsarskoye Selo. The total area …
€27,258
Plot of land in Tairove, Ukraine
Plot of land
Tairove, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3538. . . For sale plot in the village of Tairova on the street. Cher…
€15,446
Plot of land in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3527. . .We offer for sale a plot opposite the Water Park in the vill…
€12,720
Plot of land in Prylymanske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3520. . . We offer for sale a plot in front of the town's water park.…
€12,720
Plot of land in Marynivka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Marynivka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3517. . . I sell a plot for the construction of a residential buildin…
€9,086
Plot of land in Protopopivka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Protopopivka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
No. 3509. . . We offer for sale a wonderful plot, the correct way, in s…
€6,360
Plot of land in Vyhoda, Ukraine
Plot of land
Vyhoda, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3499. . . . Selling a plot in the Benefit. The total area of 6 acres…
€3,634
Plot of land in Fontanka, Ukraine
Plot of land
Fontanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3309. . . We offer for sale a facade plot in Fontanka on the street. …
€54,515
Plot of land in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
No. 3304. . .We offer for sale a facade plot in the river Clover bridge…
€249,861
Plot of land in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3303. . . We offer for sale a facade section on the Odessa-Kiev highw…
€597,850
Plot of land in Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Plot of land
Nerubaiske, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 2 m²
Floor 1/1
No. 3302. . . We offer for sale a facade section on the Odessa-Kiev hig…
€708,970
Plot of land in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Plot of land
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 3216. . . A beautiful rectangular area on the street is offered. Shad…
€11,812
