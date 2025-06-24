Show property on map Show properties list
Houses for sale in Odesa Urban Hromada, Ukraine

5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
29187 A solid 2-storey house on a 10-acre plot with a state certificate is for sale in Lenpo…
$105,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 35 m²
Floor 1/1
24793 Selling a compact house in Slobodka. Total area 35 sq.m. Layout for 2 rooms. Resident…
$16,000
Leave a request
3 bedroom house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 bedroom house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 1
$365,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 284 m²
Floor 1/2
28725. House for sale on Chubaevka. Newly built house, garage for two cars, under the garage…
$140,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
26086 House for sale on Romashkovaya Street. Layout for 3 rooms. Condition for your design i…
$125,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 128 m²
Floor 1/2
31212 I will sell a new house in a prestigious area in D. Donskoy. It is planned for a spac…
$117,000
Leave a request
House 20 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
House 20 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 20
Area 430 m²
Number of floors 2
I'll sell it for renovation.Residential facade 2-storey building on the street. Staroportofr…
$250,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
28693 Selling a luxurious 2-storey house on Dolgaya Street. Total area 250 sq.m. Made in 3 l…
$450,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 69 m²
Floor 1/1
20513 Selling a house with all the amenities on Bolshevik, not far from the Kuyalnik sanator…
$28,950
Leave a request
House 10 rooms in Odesa, Ukraine
House 10 rooms
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 10
Area 300 m²
Floor 1/3
15175 Selling a 3-story house on Cheryomushki. With the purchase of a house you also gain th…
$160,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
25739. House for sale in a closed protected complex overlooking the sea. Total area 130 sq.m…
$260,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/2
$65,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 239 m²
Floor 1/2
10866 Sale of a house in Fontana. An interesting house with high-quality construction by the…
$365,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
№ 5475 I offer for sale a house in the Kiev region. A total area of 80 sq.m. The rooms are s…
$65,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 568 m²
Floor 1/2
13149 Selling 2 - x floor house in Chubaevka with a plot of 11 acres. 1 floor: 1 room, ba…
$600,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
14953 I will sell a 2-storey house with repairs near the sea. the house is fully equipped wi…
$1,80M
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 135 m²
Floor 1/2
10645 I offer for sale a new 2 - floor house on Tairov. The total area of 135 sq.m. All comm…
$205,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 130 m²
Floor 1/2
31041. A house is sold in the Lviv area, just 10 minutes from the sea. The total area is 1…
$100,000
Leave a request
8 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
8 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
26539 Selling a two-story house in the village of Kotovsky. Total area 250 sq.m. Repairs hav…
$58,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
23709 House for sale in Slobodka. Total area 65 sq.m. Layout for kitchen and 2 rooms. Bathro…
$28,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 83 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 1156. . . For sale 3 - x floor house in Black Sea. The total area of 83 sq.m. 1 - th floo…
$45,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 145 m²
Floor 1/1
11681 Selling a 2-storey 3-room house on Patrioticheskaya Street. The total area of ​​the pl…
$65,000
Leave a request
8 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
8 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 8
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
27738 House for sale on Novgorodskaya Street. Total area 160 sq.m. Layout for four 2-room a…
$250,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 360 m²
Floor 1/2
$299,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 70 m²
Floor 1/1
21544 I offer for sale a house in the Vuzovsky area. The total area is 70 sq.m. It is locate…
$89,000
Leave a request
5 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
5 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 200 m²
Floor 1/2
27390 Selling a luxurious house in Cheryomushki. Total area 200 sq.m. The house has been ren…
$380,000
Leave a request
2 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
2 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 81 m²
Floor 1/2
21643. House for sale in Lenposelok. Total area 81 sq.m. Spacious bedrooms, kitchen-studio.…
$50,000
Leave a request
4 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
4 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 184 m²
Floor 1/2
30771 A two-storey house is for sale at the 8th station of Bolshoy Fontan, located in a yach…
$250,000
Leave a request
6 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
6 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 500 m²
Floor 1/3
№ 1174. . . .Selling 3 - x floor house on ul. Lvivskaya. The total area of 500 sq.m. Schedul…
$650,000
Leave a request
3 room house in Odesa, Ukraine
3 room house
Odesa, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 56 m²
Floor 1/1
$40,000
Leave a request

