  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Nova Dolyna Rural Council

Residential properties for sale in Nova Dolyna Rural Council, Ukraine

apartments
7
9 properties total found
5 room apartment in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
5 room apartment
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 5/5
€40,974
4 room house in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
4 room house
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
€81,947
1 room apartment in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 1/5
12853 Apartment in a new house, equipped with furniture and appliances.…
€20,942
4 room house in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
4 room house
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2574 We offer for sale a house in the New Valley. The total area of 2…
€43,706
3 room apartment in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 5/5
№ 936 We offer for sale 3 - room apartment on an LCD display „ Ozers". …
€29,592
1 room apartment in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Number of floors 5
€410
2 room apartment in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 59 m²
Number of floors 5
2 bedroom apartment in the residential complex "Ozerki" Brick house. House delivery end of 2…
€22,639
1 room apartment in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 22 m²
Apartment in a new building in the residential complex Ozerki, Novaya Dolina 7th phase of c…
€9,014
2 room apartment in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 50 m²
Total area 49.73 sq.m. There is a choice of floors. Brick house. Novaya Dolina. It's a great…
€16,299
Properties features in Nova Dolyna Rural Council, Ukraine

