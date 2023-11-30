Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Residential
  4. Nova Dolyna Rural Council
  5. Houses

Houses for sale in Nova Dolyna Rural Council, Ukraine

House To archive
Clear all
2 properties total found
4 room house in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
4 room house
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 161 m²
Floor 1/2
€81,947
Leave a request
4 room house in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
4 room house
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2574 We offer for sale a house in the New Valley. The total area of 2…
€43,706
Leave a request

Properties features in Nova Dolyna Rural Council, Ukraine

with sea view
with swimming pool
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir