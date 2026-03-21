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Houses for sale in Krasnosilska silska gromada, Ukraine

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12 properties total found
3 room house in Korsuntsi, Ukraine
3 room house
Korsuntsi, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
13208 I will sell the house with a new design renovation. The house is equipped with equipme…
$195,000
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5 room house in Krasnosilka, Ukraine
5 room house
Krasnosilka, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
36550 I will sell a house from a pine log with a view of the Kuyalnitsky estuary The total a…
$50,000
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6 room house in Korsuntsi, Ukraine
6 room house
Korsuntsi, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 325 m²
Floor 1/2
13509 I will sell a luxurious 2-storey house on a plot of 15 acres. 1 floor: hallway, 1 bath…
$200,000
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OneOne
6 room house in Korsuntsi, Ukraine
6 room house
Korsuntsi, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 169 m²
Floor 1/2
37641 Selling a 2-storey house in Korsuntsy. House with a total area of ​​169 sq.m. , built…
$74,000
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3 room house in Ilichanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/2
17780. On sale 3-storey townhouse on the street. paustovsky The total area of the house is 7…
$56,000
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3 room house in Ivanove, Ukraine
3 room house
Ivanove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 80 m²
Floor 1/1
25485. I'll sell the house. Ivanovo. Total area of 80 sq.m. Living condition. Windows have b…
$35,000
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Melrose VillasMelrose Villas
2 room house in Korsuntsi, Ukraine
2 room house
Korsuntsi, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/1
30963 A house for sale in the village of Korsuntsi in a residential condition. An ideal opti…
$25,000
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3 room house in Ivanove, Ukraine
3 room house
Ivanove, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 49 m²
Floor 1/1
25439. I'll sell the capital house. Ivanovo. Total area of 49 sq.m. Planned for 3 rooms with…
$22,500
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6 room house in Korsuntsi, Ukraine
6 room house
Korsuntsi, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 160 m²
Floor 1/2
14415 I will sell a 2-storey house with repairs and furniture in the pos. Korsun On the 1st …
$80,000
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3 room house in Korsuntsi, Ukraine
3 room house
Korsuntsi, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
$40,000
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3 room house in Ilichanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 75 m²
Floor 1/3
20367 On sale 3-storey townhouse with attic on Kotovsky The total area of the house is 75 sq…
$65,000
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3 room house in Ilichanka, Ukraine
3 room house
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 72 m²
Floor 1/2
$55,000
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