Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Krasnosilska silska gromada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Krasnosilska silska gromada, Ukraine

Apartment Delete
Clear all
19 properties total found
2 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 68 m²
Floor 10/12
$47,000
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
2 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 3/12
$38,500
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
BPS Consulting
Languages
English, Русский, Українська
Telegram Write in Telegram
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 10/13
25235. Selling a 1-room apartment in a new building in the village of Kotovsky. Located on t…
$26,000
Leave a request
Ness Wii MarketNess Wii Market
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/13
23191. I will sell an apartment in the residential complex New Europe. Total area 28 sq.m. C…
$22,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 93 m²
Floor 1/14
20303 Selling a three-room apartment on Shkolnaya Street in Kotovsky Village. Apartment wit…
$51,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 29 m²
Floor 1/1
19762 2-room apartment in the village of Kotovsky. Well-kept solid house. Repairs have been …
$21,000
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/12
30039 Selling a 1-room apartment in the residential complex New Europe. Safe second floor. T…
$27,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 23 m²
Floor 3/3
29948 Selling an apartment in the residential complex Jaspis. Bright apartment with new mode…
$20,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 3/12
29691. For sale 1-room apartment in a modern residential complex New Europe. Total area 31 s…
$30,000
Leave a request
VernaVerna
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 8/12
24886 Selling a 1-room apartment in the New Europe residential complex. A spacious apartment…
$26,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/12
27803. Selling an apartment in the New Europe residential complex. Total area 28 sq.m. Wind…
$19,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 7/13
30730. Selling a one-room apartment in the New Europe residential complex Total area 36 sq.m…
$23,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/16
23761 I will sell a one-room apartment in the residential complex New Europe. It is located …
$25,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 39 m²
Floor 3/3
29794 Selling a one-room apartment in the residential complex Yaspis. Total area 39 sq.m. Th…
$34,900
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/12
20604. Sale of a one-room apartment in the residential complex "New Europe". From the builde…
$22,700
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 48 m²
Floor 10/12
22890 For sale one-room apartment in a new brick house residential complex Yantarny Total ar…
$42,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 42 m²
Floor 3/10
24853 I will sell a 1-room apartment in the Yantarny residential complex. It is located in a…
$37,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/11
19636 For sale 1-room apartment with European-quality repair in the residential complex New …
$39,500
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Ilichanka, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Ilichanka, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 12/13
$27,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Krasnosilska silska gromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go