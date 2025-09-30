Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Ukraine
  3. Avangardivska selisna gromada
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Avangardivska selisna gromada, Ukraine

Apartment Delete
Clear all
109 properties total found
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 32 m²
Floor 5/5
22269 One-room apartment in the residential complex "7 Nebo" is for sale. Total area is 32 s…
$27,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 1/5
28640 For sale one-room apartment in Novaya Dolina, in a brick house with gas water heater. …
$23,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
31463 Selling a one-room apartment in the Seventh Heaven residential complex. Total area 33 …
$23,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 8/8
21560. One-room apartment in the residential complex "ArtVill" is for sale. Total area 40 sq…
$53,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 4/5
25865 Selling a 1-room apartment in the residential complex Keks. Located on the middle floo…
$26,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 3/5
19904. For sale 1-room apartment in the new residential area "7 Nebo". Middle floor. Total a…
$27,000
Leave a request
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 1/6
11606. Just imagine a one-room apartment of modern studio layout from 840 cu for m2! Apartme…
$26,050
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Radisne, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Radisne, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 81 m²
Floor 2/6
Selling a 3-room apartment in Khlebodarskoye (not far from two pillars). Total area 81 sq.m…
$35,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 25 m²
Floor 3/5
$25,000
Leave a request
Atlas PropertyAtlas Property
2 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 53 m²
Floor 5/5
28547. Suchasna, 2-room apartment for sale in residential complex 7 Nebo. Apartment space, l…
$37,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 26 m²
Floor 3/5
17523. One-room apartment in Malinovsky district. Bright, cozy, kitchen equipped with furnit…
$21,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 8/11
22934 For sale one-room apartment in a comfort class building. Spacious warm apartment with…
$35,000
Leave a request
3 room apartment in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
3 room apartment
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 60 m²
Floor 5/5
23177 Three-room apartment in the residential complex Ozerki is for sale. The house has been…
$35,999
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 40 m²
Floor 5/5
23541 Selling a 1-room apartment in Avangard. The apartment is in a new building in the resi…
$32,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 5/5
20529. Sale of a one-room apartment on Evropeyskaya Street Condition from the builder. Total…
$27,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 45 m²
Floor 5/5
20615 Two-room apartment for sale in the residential complex "Keks". From the builder. Separ…
$23,792
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 47 m²
Floor 4/6
11613. For sale is offered 2 - room apartment in a low-rise residential quarter. 808 cu for…
$38,210
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 2/5
23607 Selling a 1-room apartment in the KEKS residential complex. Comfortable middle floor. …
$29,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 19 m²
Floor 7/10
30495. Selling a 1-room apartment in a new building in Avangard. Located on the middle floor…
$17,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 3/12
11526. One bedroom apartment in the Zhilom Gorodka "Artville". The rooms are separate. Larg…
$62,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 33 m²
Floor 5/5
20353 Sale of a one-room apartment in the residential complex "Seventh Heaven". Separate ro…
$26,000
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 43 m²
Floor 8/10
26152 Selling a 2-room apartment in the Urban Market residential complex. Located on the mi…
$40,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 2/5
22480. For sale 1-room apartment in the new residential complex Keks. Located on the middle …
$21,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 21 m²
Floor 5/5
$22,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 5/5
29406. Selling a 1-room apartment in the residential area Seventh Heaven. Total area 35 sq.…
$25,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 2/5
23600 Selling a 1-room apartment in the KEKS residential complex. Total area 27 sq.m. The ap…
$22,000
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 7/8
11216 Apartment for sale in a new house near the Ovidiopol Road. In the house 2 loggias with…
$37,500
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 24 m²
Floor 2/5
17044 We offer for sale a one-room apartment with renovation in the residential complex "KEK…
$21,700
Leave a request
2 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
2 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 58 m²
Floor 5/6
$51,801
Leave a request
1 room apartment in Avanhard, Ukraine
1 room apartment
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 4/5
26765 Sale of a 1-room apartment on 7th Heaven. The owner has renovated it from scratch usin…
$27,000
Leave a request

Properties features in Avangardivska selisna gromada, Ukraine

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go