Houses for sale in Avangardivska selisna gromada, Ukraine

40 properties total found
2 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
2 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 3648. . . We offer for sale a spacious two-story townhouse in just 7 km. from the city of …
$50,000
4 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
4 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 330 m²
Floor 1/3
14828 I will sell a 3-story house without repair on a plot of 6 hectares. A house without a …
$85,000
3 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
3 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 250 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 2587. . Selling 2 - x floor house in the "Good" World Cup on ul. Zvezdnaya. The total are…
$245,000
NicoleNicole
2 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
2 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 3642. . . We offer for sale a spacious two-story townhouse in just 7 km. from the city of …
$50,000
2 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
2 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 3637. . . We offer for sale a spacious two-story house only in 7 km. from the city of Odes…
$50,000
5 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
5 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 165 m²
Number of floors 2
Why would the other door go out with the old lady in the hospital? Supposed to be a common,…
$172,000
Estate Service 24Estate Service 24
4 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
4 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
15860 I will sell a house with a 4 acre parcel in Avantgard. House without repair, which wil…
$145,000
4 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
4 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 138 m²
Floor 1/2
16089 On sale is a house in Sukh Liman. The house is built according to modern standards. Mo…
$65,000
6 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
6 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 185 m²
Floor 1/2
14857 Sale of a two-story house with repairs in the Malinovsky district. The house is equipp…
$150,000
VernaVerna
5 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
5 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 150 m²
Floor 1/2
20671 I will sell a house in Prilimanskoye. Two fully autonomous residential houses are sold…
$100,000
2 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
2 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 3644. . . We offer for sale a spacious two-story townhouse in just 7 km. from the city of …
$50,000
7 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
7 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 7
Area 433 m²
Floor 1/2
16070 We offer for sale a house on the Vanguard. Two residential floors and a basement ( bil…
$200,000
5 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
5 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 100 m²
Floor 1/1
21783 Two houses for sale in Prilimansky. Located on the same plot, ideal for a large family…
$45,000
3 room house in Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
3 room house
Sukhyi Lyman, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 85 m²
Number of floors 2
Scandinavia style. Focus detail. A home that provides balance. sec Supposed to be sold to mo…
$98,000
2 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
2 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 109 m²
Floor 1/1
26982 House for sale in Prilimansky. Total area 109 sq.m. Layout for two bedrooms, kitchen, …
$45,000
3 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
3 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 113 m²
Floor 1/2
24540 Selling a 2-storey modern house in Avangard 2 Total area 113 sq.m. Layout for 3 bedroo…
$75,000
3 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
3 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 65 m²
Floor 1/1
26991. House for sale in Sukhoi Liman. Total area 65 sq.m. Layout for three rooms, kitchen,…
$43,000
5 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
5 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 170 m²
Floor 1/2
10437 Sales 2 - storey house in the area 7 km. The total area of the house with a garage wi…
$57,000
2 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
2 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 3635. . We offer for sale a spacious two-story townhouse in just 7 km. from the city of Od…
$50,000
3 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
3 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 131 m²
Floor 1/2
21374 House for sale in Sukhoi Liman. Total area 131 sq.m. Two residential floors, basement …
$55,000
4 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
4 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 140 m²
Floor 1/1
27626 House for sale in Avangard on 6.7 acres of land
$140,000
3 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
3 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
29215. House for sale in Avangard. Total area 120 sq.m. The house has three rooms. Spacious…
$105,000
4 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
4 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 4
Area 127 m²
Floor 1/2
27520. For sale capital house in Sukhoi Liman Total area 127 sq.m. It is made in two residen…
$68,000
2 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
2 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 3641. . . We offer for sale a spacious two-story townhouse in just 7 km. from the city of …
$50,000
2 room house in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
2 room house
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 84 m²
Floor 1/1
30371 Sale of a house built in 2024. Novaya Dolina village. 3 hundred square meters of lan…
$62,500
5 room house in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
5 room house
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 5
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/2
30755A two-story house in the SK "Mercury" is for sale, just 10 km from Odessa. The total a…
$27,000
6 room house in Avanhard, Ukraine
6 room house
Avanhard, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 120 m²
Floor 1/1
12307 Spacious house. The total area of 120 sq.m. Living condition. The house is fully equip…
$80,000
6 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
6 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 6
Area 198 m²
Floor 1/2
31107. I will sell a capital three -level house in the village. Strimanskoye, 3 km from Odes…
$47,000
3 room house in Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
3 room house
Nova Dolyna, Ukraine
Rooms 3
Area 125 m²
Floor 1/2
26536 Selling a 2-storey house in Novaya Dolina. Total area 125 sq.m. Layout for 3 separate …
$40,000
2 room house in Prylymanske, Ukraine
2 room house
Prylymanske, Ukraine
Rooms 2
Area 96 m²
Floor 1/2
№ 3640. . .We offer for sale a spacious two-story townhouse in just 7 km. from the city of O…
$50,000
Properties features in Avangardivska selisna gromada, Ukraine

