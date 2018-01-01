Kvartira planirovki 1 1 v stroyaschemsya zhilom komplekse

  1. Realting.com
Karakocali, Turkey
€135,000
About the complex

Apartment for sale in Tosmur.Planning apartment 1+1, total area 60 m2, distance to the sea 500 meters.Perfect option near the center: Tosmur is the old district of Alanya, just 4 km from its historic center, port, fortress. All infrastructure in Tosmur is near. There are shops supermarkets, market, bakeries, cafe.A in the neighboring area of Oba is the most important hospital, shopping mall, specialized stores of equipment, construction and household goods, clothing boutiques, offices of companies, services. Property prices in Tosmur are always justified, it is central Alanya, convenient in all respects district.On sale there are rarely apartments in new houses, this is a small area, very convenient for living or seasonal recreation. Secondary in Tosmur is distinguished by convenient layouts, a large square, as well as spacious areas of complexes.The beach in Tosmur is excellent in all respects: there are views of the fortress and the center, gentle entry into the sea, small pebbles, etc, no stone slabs.
Similar complexes
Residential quarter New investment Properties for Sale in Alanya
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€110,000
Apartment building Kucukcekmece Istanbul Apartment Compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€164,810
Residential quarter Granada Boutique Residence
Karakocali, Turkey
from
€120,000
Residential complex OBA PRIVILEGE APARTMENTS
Alanya, Turkey
from
€184,000
Residential complex Residence with swimming pools and restaurants close to the coast, in a prestigious area, Istanbul, Turkey
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,07M
Other complexes
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Residential complex Kvartiry v stroyaschemsya komplekse - rayon Demirtash
Avanos, Turkey
from
€102,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Demirtash. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 53 to 124 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2700 meters. Real estate in Demirtash in new complexes will please buyers seeking the optimal price-quality ratio. The territories are spacious, not like in the central regions, complexes with a complete year-round infrastructure. Investments in apartments in Demirtash will provide high profits, prices are now among the lowest in Alanya, but are growing rapidly. Due to its proximity to the airport, the quality of the complexes and a good beach, real estate has a high rental potential. For permanent residence, everything basic in Demirtash is: 5 elementary schools, 2 secondary schools, a lyceum, supermarkets, market, shops, pharmacies, ATMs, post offices, taxis, gas stations and other infrastructure on the central street along the mountain river. Above her channel is the famous Sapadere canyon, open to tourists, other natural beauties. There are many parks and recreation areas, playgrounds throughout the area.
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment compound
Apartment building Istanbul Kagithane Apartment compound
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€77,136
Why this property؟ Luxurious residential compound in European Istanbul next to highway links, bridges, metro line, TEM highway, and E-5. Close to the country center, only a few minutes to Taksim Square and the Bosphorus. A suitable residential and investment option complies with the conditions of getting Turkish citizenship. It is located in Kagithane, one of the prominent areas with a high return on investment. Surrounded by many malls, archaeological museums, parks, universities, and hospitals. A charming combination of modern architectural style and stunning views of the green spaces surrounding the project.
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
Residential complex Apartamenty premium-klassa s vidom na istoricheskiy Bosfor
Ueskuedar, Turkey
from
€1,37M
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
We offer you new apartments in Istanbul – Uskudar district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 5 + 2.The area of the apartment is from 158 to 498 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate is characterized by a floor depending on the areas. Near the sea are low houses, luxury villas. In sleeping areas there is a lot of high-rise construction, skyscrapers. Investing in Istanbul real estate will bring you good capital gains and high rental income, as the city has a constant flow of foreigners, students, tourists, secured Turkish citizens from other regions.
