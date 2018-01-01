Kvartira planirovki 1 1 v stroyaschemsya zhilom komplekse

About the complex
Apartment for sale in Tosmur.Planning apartment 1+1, total area 60 m2, distance to the sea 500 meters.Perfect option near the center: Tosmur is the old district of Alanya, just 4 km from its historic center, port, fortress. All infrastructure in Tosmur is near. There are shops supermarkets, market, bakeries, cafe.A in the neighboring area of Oba is the most important hospital, shopping mall, specialized stores of equipment, construction and household goods, clothing boutiques, offices of companies, services. Property prices in Tosmur are always justified, it is central Alanya, convenient in all respects district.On sale there are rarely apartments in new houses, this is a small area, very convenient for living or seasonal recreation. Secondary in Tosmur is distinguished by convenient layouts, a large square, as well as spacious areas of complexes.The beach in Tosmur is excellent in all respects: there are views of the fortress and the center, gentle entry into the sea, small pebbles, etc, no stone slabs.