New guarded residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage near a beach, Antalya, Turkey

Avsallar, Turkey

from €148,000

We present to your attention a new residential complex located in the very center of the resort area of Avsallar. Avsallar is a district of Alanya, which is located 23 km from its center. Avsallar is famous for its sandy beach called Incekum. It is a unique beach with a very smooth sea and the smallest sand, which has no analogues on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. For relaxation and life, Avsallar is chosen by those who prefer a calm, measured rhythm away from the noise and bustle of a large city. Avsallar is a great place to relax, the area is surrounded by pine forests, so there is clean air and a beautiful ecology. The residential complex is located in the central part of Avsallar, which is its undeniable advantage: the network stores Migros, Şok, Bim, the farmers market, restaurants of Turkish and European cuisine and other social infrastructure facilities are located nearby. If you plan to buy housing in Avsallar for relaxation, life or rental, pay attention to this project, as it has a wonderful location and also has a wide infrastructure. On the territory of the residential complex there are two residential blocks, as well as outdoor and indoor pools, a water park, a well-groomed green garden, a hammam, a gym, a sauna, and a playground. The wide infrastructure of the residential complex will allow for more time for both adults and children. Also, the advantage of the project is that its location and the concept of a five-star hotel will allow owners to rent apartments and receive a stable high income. The complex is characterized by modern, sophisticated architecture. The apartments are rented with full clean decoration, a kitchen set equipped with bathrooms. You will only have to choose furniture, household appliances and air conditioning to your liking. In total, the complex includes 79 apartments 1 + 1, 15 apartments 2 + 1, 2 apartments 2 + 1 duplex, 5 apartments 3 + 1 duplex, 1 apartment 4 + 1 duplex. This complex combines the best design, comfortable apartments, located just 700 meters from the sea.