  2. Turkey
  3. New guarded residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage near a beach, Antalya, Turkey

New guarded residence with a swimming pool and an underground garage near a beach, Antalya, Turkey

Mediterranean Region, Turkey
€406,610
About the complex

The residence features an underground garage and a parking, an outdoor swimming pool, a fitness center and a sauna, barbecue areas, a kids' playground.

Completion - September, 2024.

Facilities and equipment in the house
  • Underfloor heating
  • Built-in kitchen cabinetry
  • Kitchen appliances (stove, oven, hood)
  • Sanitary ware
  • Built-in furniture in the entrance hall
Location and nearby infrastructure

The property is located in one of the most favourable areas of Antalya - Altyntash.

  • Airport - 10 minutes
  • Beach - 10 minutes
  • Shopping mall - 10 minutes
Mediterranean Region, Turkey

Other complexes
Residential complex Gotovyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Avsallar
Residential complex Gotovyy zhiloy kompleks v rayone Avsallar
Avsallar, Turkey
from
€148,000
We present to your attention a new residential complex located in the very center of the resort area of Avsallar. Avsallar is a district of Alanya, which is located 23 km from its center. Avsallar is famous for its sandy beach called Incekum. It is a unique beach with a very smooth sea and the smallest sand, which has no analogues on the Mediterranean coast of Turkey. For relaxation and life, Avsallar is chosen by those who prefer a calm, measured rhythm away from the noise and bustle of a large city. Avsallar is a great place to relax, the area is surrounded by pine forests, so there is clean air and a beautiful ecology.  The residential complex is located in the central part of Avsallar, which is its undeniable advantage: the network stores Migros, Şok, Bim, the farmers market, restaurants of Turkish and European cuisine and other social infrastructure facilities are located nearby. If you plan to buy housing in Avsallar for relaxation, life or rental, pay attention to this project, as it has a wonderful location and also has a wide infrastructure.  On the territory of the residential complex there are two residential blocks, as well as outdoor and indoor pools, a water park, a well-groomed green garden, a hammam, a gym, a sauna, and a playground. The wide infrastructure of the residential complex will allow for more time for both adults and children. Also, the advantage of the project is that its location and the concept of a five-star hotel will allow owners to rent apartments and receive a stable high income.  The complex is characterized by modern, sophisticated architecture. The apartments are rented with full clean decoration, a kitchen set equipped with bathrooms. You will only have to choose furniture, household appliances and air conditioning to your liking. In total, the complex includes 79 apartments 1 + 1, 15 apartments 2 + 1, 2 apartments 2 + 1 duplex, 5 apartments 3 + 1 duplex, 1 apartment 4 + 1 duplex. This complex combines the best design, comfortable apartments, located just 700 meters from the sea.
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ot opytnogo zastroyschika v Stambule
Residential complex Elitnaya nedvizhimost ot opytnogo zastroyschika v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€796,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Istanbul – Zeytinburnu district. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 2 + 1, 3 + 1, 4 + 1, 5 + 1, 6 + 1.The area of the apartment is from 132 to 340 m2. Istanbul is the largest city in Turkey, which is located simultaneously in two parts of the world: Europe and Asia. The city is located on the shores of the Sea of Marmara and the Black Sea, separated by the Bosphorus Strait. Istanbul is not the capital of Turkey, but has become the cultural, industrial, financial center of the country, one of the most significant cities around the world. Istanbul is a city of perspectives, a cradle of history with majestic mosques, unique cultural heritage, thousands of attractions. Therefore, when buying an apartment in Istanbul, you will always be in the center of the world. Real estate projects are being built in modern Istanbul, which surprise with their scope and level of comfort. Complexes with original architecture are being built here, and recently resort concepts are gaining popularity, where there are indoor and outdoor pools, recreation areas, spa. 
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Residential complex The Yacht Collection
Alanya, Turkey
from
€224,304
Area 60 m²
1 property 1
Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! The Yacht Residence is a new luxury residential complex with all amenities in the center of Alanya, 250 meters from Keikubat Beach. The residence has an absolutely favorable location - this is the very center of Alanya, where the most popular cafes and restaurants, boutiques and shops, a promenade with green areas and a yacht pier are located, grocery stores and farm bazaar on Fridays, and much more. On site: an outdoor pool with a terrace for sunbathing and a water park area, a restaurant, a bar, an indoor pool, a fitness room, a sauna, a steam room, a children's playroom, a generator, a barbecue area, parking, caretaker, surveillance cameras, etc. Complex infrastructure: - Well-maintained landscaped territory; - Pool; - Children's pool; - Zone for tanning and relaxation; - Pool bar; - Lobby, reception, concierge; - Fitness room; - Sauna, hamam; - Children's playroom; - Barbecue zone; - Open parking; - Security and video surveillance 24/7. Economic attractiveness: - Commission 0%; - Return on investment; - Interest-free installment plan; - High demand of tenants; - Only reliable developers; - A safe deal. Why is it profitable to work with us: - We guarantee safe transactions with full legal support. - We will select for you the best promising objects for investment and life. - Let's tell you everything about the real estate market, about life in Turkey. - We will conduct a free consultation and save your time finding suitable options and buying. - We will select real estate for FREE. - We will help with the move. - We will show the object in person in Turkey or online. - We will help with obtaining resident status. Call or write, we will be happy to advise you for free! Let's provide planning options!
