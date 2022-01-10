Novyy proekt na bolshoy territorii v Mahmutlare

Yesilkoey, Turkey

from €186,509

43–66 m² 2

Completion date: 2023

Assistance in obtaining resident status. Free selection of real estate. Legal support as a gift! Rüzgar Luxury - 3 - a new residential complex in the Altyntash area in Antalya. The project will have everything necessary for the residents of the complex. The complex has 8 apartments on the ground floor with access to the garden. The apartments will be fully cleaned and partially equipped with cabinet furniture: high-quality laminate, entrance and interior doors, plastic windows with aluminum glasses, electrical shutters, point and decorative lighting. As well as a floor heating system, air conditioning and smart home system. The kitchen will have a kitchen set, household appliances, bathrooms will be fully equipped. On the territory of the complex will be located an infrastructure of a hotel type, namely: - Children's playgrounds; - Improvement and landscaping; - Landscaping; - Turkish bath; - Pool; - Shops; - Shopping center; - Fitness center; - Restaurant / Cafe. Project Location: The distance to the sea is 5 Km. The distance to the city center is 15 Km. The distance to the airport is 4 Km. Distance to school - 200 m. The distance to the hospital is 500 m. The distance to the restaurant is 200 m. The distance to the store is 200 m.