Villa 2 1 v roskoshnom proekte 200 m ot peschanogo plyazha

Didim, Turkey

from €500,000

Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Akbuk, Located a Short Drive From Milas-Bodrum Airport. Key ready modern and luxury detached villas for sale in Akbuk. Surrounded by nature in elite Akbuk, short distance to the beach and town center. Construction is taking place on a sloping land plot of 6,000m2 and will offer a total of 12 detached villas with 4 bedrooms and each villa offer; 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Spacious lounge and kitchen Private grounds of each property be professionally landscaped, each villa will build on 500m2 of land Private swimming pool Ample terraces for outdoor living and sunbathing Stunning Sea View Underfloor heating Payment Plan Available Akbuk is the rising star of the real estate market in the Didim region with its air, sea, history, port and planned settlement. The fact that it is very easy to reach Bodrum from the continuation of Saplı Ada, Sahte Cennet, Kazıklı Bay and Akbuk road attracts investors. Akbuk is a beautiful holiday town where blue and green embrace each other with its quiet, forested roads and large and small settlements. Prices starts from £515,000 We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW ABOUT AKBUK Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport. Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit. NEARBY ATTRACTIONS Boat trips, snorkelling, diving, Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports. LOCAL FACILITIES Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets. Local Pazar supplying fresh produce. Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes. Beach clubs for your relaxation. Marina, car hire and many more amenities. Reliable taxi service. Frequent inexpensive local bus service. SIGHT SEEING Temple of Apollo Miletus ancient city House of Virgin Mery Ephesus TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW