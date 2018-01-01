  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Villa 2 1 v roskoshnom proekte 200 m ot peschanogo plyazha

Villa 2 1 v roskoshnom proekte 200 m ot peschanogo plyazha

Avanos, Turkey
from
€369,943
;
9
Leave a request
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2026
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Villa Luxury Comfort Villas,Beylikdüzü
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,92M
Villa Marina Road Villa
Didim, Turkey
from
€367,500
Villa Costa Marina Villaları
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€1,20M
Villa Lyuks Villa u morya v Cheshme
Cumhuriyet Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€570,000
Villa Villa in Antalya
Antalya, Turkey
from
€882,487
You are viewing
Villa 2 1 v roskoshnom proekte 200 m ot peschanogo plyazha
Avanos, Turkey
from
€369,943
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Leave a request
Other complexes
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Villa Akbuk Sea View
Didim, Turkey
from
€500,000
Developer: Polat Group
Panoramic Sea View Detached Villas in Akbuk, Located a Short Drive From Milas-Bodrum Airport. Key ready modern and luxury detached villas for sale in Akbuk.  Surrounded by nature in elite Akbuk, short distance to the beach  and town center. Construction is taking place on a sloping land plot of  6,000m2 and will offer a total of 12 detached villas with 4 bedrooms and each villa offer; 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, Spacious lounge and kitchen Private grounds of each property be professionally landscaped, each villa will build on 500m2 of land Private swimming pool Ample terraces for outdoor living and sunbathing Stunning Sea View Underfloor heating Payment Plan  Available Akbuk is the rising star of the real estate market in the Didim region with its air, sea, history, port and planned settlement. The fact that it is very easy to reach Bodrum from the continuation of Saplı Ada, Sahte Cennet, Kazıklı Bay and Akbuk road attracts investors. Akbuk is a beautiful holiday town where blue and green embrace each other with its quiet, forested roads and large and small settlements. Prices starts from £515,000 We can provide a subsidised Inspection Trip for anyone who is seriously interested in purchassing a property within the regions we sell properties… With a wonderful climate, hospitable people and fabulous properties, Turkey has to be your first choice for your home in the sun. Although you can view the properties in the through our internet site and information packs, nothing can be compared to seeing the quality and lifestyle that you are buying into. Generally speaking, the Inspection Trip are for 3 or 4 days which is usually long enough for one of our dedicated advisors will guide you through the whole process, from viewing the properties to assisting you with the legalities. We will be there to greet you from the airport until you leave. Your inspection trips are fully escorted and we pride ourselves on looking after our clients. To see what this country has to offer you, book your inspection trip through one of our advisors. TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW ABOUT AKBUK Akbuk is one of the hidden gems of Turkey, located on the south west coast of the Aegean. The town is perfectly located in a beautiful bay surrounded by protected pine forests and olive groves. Akbuk is a small town which has continued to develop due to careful planning and has got an amazing bay where you can listen to the silence and watch the sunset. Its Just a 20 minute drive from well know holiday resort Altinkum, and under 90 minutes from Bodrum Airport. Akbuk is also have the highest oxygen ratio and lowest humidity rate in Turkey. This would make Akbuk the perfect location for buying property for people suffering from health problems such as Asthma, Rheumatism & Diabetes. As the doctor's recommend tol ive in Akbuk area. The sea and mountain views surrounding Akbuk are breathtaking and the sea breezes and soft sandy beaches are perfect for a hot summer's day. Combined with the local cuisine available and the never failing hospitality from the locals, Akbuk will leave a lasting impression on those who visit. NEARBY ATTRACTIONS Boat trips, snorkelling, diving, Fishing, Horse riding, water park and water sports. LOCAL FACILITIES Banking/cashpoints, Doctors, chemist, supermarkets. Local Pazar supplying fresh produce. Internet cafe, restaurants, bars and cafes. Beach clubs for your relaxation. Marina, car hire and many more amenities. Reliable taxi service. Frequent inexpensive local bus service. SIGHT SEEING Temple of Apollo Miletus ancient city House of Virgin Mery Ephesus TO ARRANGE A VIEWING OF THIS PROPERTY AND OTHER SIMILAR PROPERTY OPTIONS, CALL US NOW
Villa Sdvoennye vily v novom proekte - Severnyy Kipr Gazimagusa
Villa Sdvoennye vily v novom proekte - Severnyy Kipr Gazimagusa
Avanos, Turkey
from
€578,035
Completion date: 2025
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers two-level apartments 2 + 1 in villas for two owners in Northern Cyprus in the Gazimagusa region (Famagusta).The area of the apartment is 122 square meters. The distance to the sea is 30 meters. Gazimagus or Famagusta is a large area of Northern Cyprus in the east of the island with its history and culture. Perhaps in no other region of Northern Cyprus there are so many attractions gathered in one place: Venice fortifications, the Ancient City of Salamis, Othello Castle, the Palace of the Venetian Governor, etc. The city is literally filled with history and, at the same time, modern life boils in it. Such a bright mixture of medieval architecture, the sounds of port life, trade activity and entertainment will not leave indifferent even the most sophisticated guest. The district has all the necessary social infrastructure for permanent residence – public and private hospitals, educational institutions, shops and shopping centers, numerous cafes and restaurants. This region houses one of the largest international universities in Northern Cyprus – East Mediterranean University. Northern Cyprus is one of the most attractive regions of the Mediterranean for the purchase of real estate by foreigners. Buyers are attracted by the mild climate and the best beaches on the island, with a gentle sandy entrance to the sea. Given the active development of the region and the growth of the pace and volume of housing construction, real estate in the Gazimagusa region is characterized by high investment and rental potential.
Villa Modern and Luxury Villas,Arnavutköy
Villa Modern and Luxury Villas,Arnavutköy
Bolluca Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€1,08M
Area 560 m²
1 property 1
Completion date: 2024
Private site 8 Private Villas - Family Concept - brilliant investment opportunity - Stylishly Designed Inner Garden - Private Swimming Pool for Each Villa - Flexible Terrace Floor for Use - 24/7 Security - Terkos lake – Kanal Istanbul 4 Minutes - Black Sea – Yeniköy Beach 7 Minutes - Istanbul New Airport 10 Minutes - North Marmara Highway 14 Minutes - Istanbul Center 27 Minutes
Realting.com
Go