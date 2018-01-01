  1. Realting.com
Unikalnyy proekt s otelnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Kestel

Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
About the complex

Stay Property is pleased to present you a new project in the Kestel area, unique to this location. On a land plot of 36,000 m2, just 500 m from the sea, a residential complex project in the style of low-rise horizontal architecture has been developed. It will consist of 14 blocks, the total number of apartments is 616. A variety of layouts - from standard 1 + 1 and penthouses to apartments with personal access to the swim-up pool. The residential complex will be built by a well-known developer with 40 years of experience. This project has a flexible payment schedule with an initial contribution of only 10%.Kestel, although located next to Mahmutlar, is fundamentally different from him. Here, all real estate up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. Network Turkish supermarkets work, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar and in the center of Alanya there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. This property is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship. To clarify the details, write to us a chat, order a call or leave an application. We will be happy to help you!
The year of construction
The year of construction
2025
New building location
Avanos, Turkey

Unikalnyy proekt s otelnoy infrastrukturoy v rayone Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€170,000
