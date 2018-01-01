Studii v krupneyshem stroitelnom proekte na poberezhe Severnogo Kipra

  1. Realting.com
Stay Property offers new apartments in Iskele – Northern Cyprus. The residential complex includes studio apartments 1 + 0 with an area of 42 m2.Distance to the sea 400 meters. Iskele – the main tourist area of Northern Cyprus, located in the southeastern part of the island. This area includes the conservation area of the Karpas Peninsula, where many wild animals live. dense forests and stunning views of the coast make this area ideal for long walks. Iskele is famous for some of the most beautiful beaches on the coast of Northern Cyprus - Golden Beach and Long Beach - this is where a long sandy coastline with a gentle entrance to the sea. In addition to its natural beauty, the region is known for a number of historical and cultural attractions. One of the most popular is the ancient city of Salamis. Visitors can explore the ruins of a former large port city and learn about its fascinating history. For lovers of an active lifestyle, there is all the necessary infrastructure: outdoor sports equipment, bicycle paths, landscaped promenade for sea runs, volleyball courts. All factors speak about the large investment potential of the area both for long-term investments and for buying housing in one of the most tourist areas of Northern Cyprus. In just 10 years, Iskele has turned from a small village with a desert coastline into a flowering area, where the most modern residential complexes are located, attracting investors from around the world. Everything is literally “ at hand ” - shops, cafes, restaurants, sports and playgrounds, spa centers, pharmacies and clinics. Real estate by the sea is quickly sold out, while buyers are offered favorable payment conditions. It is especially convenient that when buying real estate you do not need to immediately pay the full amount. When concluding the contract, the down payment is paid, and for the remaining amount, developers offer installments. When paying the down payment, it is possible to draw up the VNZH. 
Other complexes
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel
Residential complex Stroyaschiesya apartamenty v 50 m ot morya - rayon Kestel
Avanos, Turkey
from
€165,000
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in Kestel. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1. The area of apartments is from 58 to 100 square meters. The distance to the sea is 60 meters. Although Kestel is located next to Mahmutlar, but fundamentally different from it, here all the real estate is up to five floors and most of it is new buildings, with hotel infrastructure and bright, original facades. New apartments in Kestel have high rental potential due to proximity to the center and the sea, while the area is quiet and not as crowded as the center of Alanya. There are network Turkish supermarkets, there is a market, shops, restaurants, cafes, municipal schools and gardens, a Russian-language international private school, a large university. In the neighboring area of Mahmutlar, in the east, and in the center of Alanya, in the west, there is a huge selection of entertainment, shopping centers, restaurants. You can get to both sides in 5-10 minutes, transport is actively moving, there are car rental. 
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Residential complex Furnished villas with swimming pools, fitness rooms and cinemas, Kalkan, Turkey
Ulugoel, Turkey
from
€1,25M
Agency: TRANIO
We offer sea view villas with Turkish baths, saunas and jacuzzis, fitness rooms, bars, cinemas, outdoor infinity pools and indoor heated swimming pools, gardens. Completion - December, 2023. Features of the flats Ground floor: a modern kitchen, a living room with a sea view, a pool terrace, a twin bedroom with bathroom. First floor: two double bedrooms with bathrooms and balconies. Basement floor: a double bedroom with a bathroom and a jacuzzi, a twin bedroom with a bathroom, a heated swimming pool, a hamam, a sauna, a lounge area, a fitness room, a cinema, a laundry. Facilities and equipment in the house Kitchen appliances (fridge, dishwasher, washing machine, oven, hob) TV Air conditioning Fireplace Location and nearby infrastructure The property is located in a picturesque area.
Residential quarter New apartments on the seafront in Twin Towers, Mahmutlar
Residential quarter New apartments on the seafront in Twin Towers, Mahmutlar
Mahmutlar, Turkey
from
€169,000
Alanya Twin Towers Apartments by the Sea in Mahmutlar. Ideal for holidays all year round. There are different layouts of apartments. The territory is guarded with its open and closed parking Apartments by the sea in the Twin Tower complex located in Mahmutlar district of Alanya. Mahmutlar is located 12 kilometers from the center of Alanya and 34 kilometers from the local airport Gazipasa. Near grocery stores, clothing stores, cafes and restaurants. Leaving the complex you immediately get to the beautiful promenade along the Mediterranean Sea with gazebos and sports areas. For safe passage to the private beach with its pier, an underground passage is provided. There is a cafe on the sea. The complex consisting of 174 apartments, 2 blocks will surprise you with its developed infrastructure and proximity to the sea. For recreation all year round there is outdoor and indoor heated winter pools, a spa area with a sauna, jacuzzi, steam room and massage rooms. The security of the complex is round-the-clock, there is underground and open parking, at the reception the supervisor of the complex will help you with all questions. For children, there is a large playground on the territory, and you can spend your leisure time playing mini-golf and basketball. Alanya Twin Towers apartments are built in different functional layoutsFor your convenience, there are different layouts apartments 1 + 1 apartment with one bedroom, American kitchen, bathroom and balcony: 60 m2. Duplex 1 + 1 apartments: living room and kitchen on the first floor, bedroom and bathroom on the second floor: 45 m2. 2 + 1 apartments with two bedrooms, living room, American kitchen, bathroom and balcony: 82-90 m2. Penthouse apartment 2 + 1: on the first floor 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a balcony, on the second floor living room, kitchen and terrace: 105-115 m2. Penthouse apartment 3 + 1: on the first floor 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a balcony, on the second floor living room, kitchen and terrace: 115-165m2. All apartments are sold fully finished, with built-in kitchen furniture, lamps in each room, and finished bathrooms. open poolindoor pooltoilets and showerswardrobesaunafitnessbathjacuzzimassage roomsteam roomsecurity 7/24cleanerreception deskplaygroundmini golfbasketball courtCafebarunderground passage to the seaopen and closed parkingprivate beachpier on the beach.
