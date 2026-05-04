Apartment in a new building Almis La Mer Dragos

Strategic Location in Maltepe with Sea-Oriented Urban Living

Almis La Mer Dragos is positioned in Maltepe (Cevizli), one of Istanbul’s Asian-side districts benefiting from continuous infrastructure upgrades and coastal regeneration. Its proximity to Marmaray Cevizli Station and the D100/E5 highway ensures fast access to Kadıköy, the city center, and Sabiha Gökçen Airport. Combined with panoramic Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands views, the project offers a rare balance between connectivity and waterfront lifestyle.

Diverse Apartment Options with Full Lifestyle Facilities

The project consists of two residential towers housing 692 apartments, ranging from studios to 2+1 units, making it suitable for singles, small families, and investors targeting rental efficiency. Landscaped gardens, swimming pool, fitness center, children’s play areas, and integrated retail spaces create a self-sufficient residential environment. Ready-to-move delivery further enhances appeal for buyers seeking immediate use or income generation.

Strong Rental Demand and Investment Stability

Thanks to its Marmaray access, sea views, and proximity to malls, schools, and hospitals, Almis La Mer Dragos attracts consistent tenant demand. The Maltepe–Dragos corridor remains one of the Asian side’s most stable rental zones, supported by limited sea-view supply and growing residential demand. These factors position the project as a solid option for investors seeking steady rental returns and long-term capital preservation.

Almis La Mer Dragos is a modern residential project in Maltepe (Cevizli), featuring two towers with 692 apartments ranging from studios to 2+1, surrounded by landscaped gardens and sea views.

Almis La Mer Dragos offers panoramic Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands views, full social facilities, parking, retail spaces, and excellent transport access via Marmaray and highways, ideal for families and investors.

10 Specific Advantages of Almis La Mer Dragos