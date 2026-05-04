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Apartment in a new building Almis La Mer Dragos

Maltepe, Turkey
from
$159,953
;
9
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ID: 39652
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Maltepe

About the complex

Strategic Location in Maltepe with Sea-Oriented Urban Living

Almis La Mer Dragos is positioned in Maltepe (Cevizli), one of Istanbul’s Asian-side districts benefiting from continuous infrastructure upgrades and coastal regeneration. Its proximity to Marmaray Cevizli Station and the D100/E5 highway ensures fast access to Kadıköy, the city center, and Sabiha Gökçen Airport. Combined with panoramic Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands views, the project offers a rare balance between connectivity and waterfront lifestyle.

Diverse Apartment Options with Full Lifestyle Facilities

The project consists of two residential towers housing 692 apartments, ranging from studios to 2+1 units, making it suitable for singles, small families, and investors targeting rental efficiency. Landscaped gardens, swimming pool, fitness center, children’s play areas, and integrated retail spaces create a self-sufficient residential environment. Ready-to-move delivery further enhances appeal for buyers seeking immediate use or income generation.

Strong Rental Demand and Investment Stability

Thanks to its Marmaray access, sea views, and proximity to malls, schools, and hospitals, Almis La Mer Dragos attracts consistent tenant demand. The Maltepe–Dragos corridor remains one of the Asian side’s most stable rental zones, supported by limited sea-view supply and growing residential demand. These factors position the project as a solid option for investors seeking steady rental returns and long-term capital preservation.

Almis La Mer Dragos is a modern residential project in Maltepe (Cevizli), featuring two towers with 692 apartments ranging from studios to 2+1, surrounded by landscaped gardens and sea views.

Almis La Mer Dragos offers panoramic Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands views, full social facilities, parking, retail spaces, and excellent transport access via Marmaray and highways, ideal for families and investors.

10 Specific Advantages of Almis La Mer Dragos

  1. Located in Maltepe (Cevizli), a well-connected and developing area

  2. Panoramic sea and Princes’ Islands views from many units

  3. Close to Marmaray Cevizli Station (~200 m) and D100/E5 highways

  4. Apartment types from 0+1 studios to 2+1 family units

  5. Swimming pool, fitness center, children’s playgrounds, and landscaped gardens

  6. Indoor and outdoor parking for residents

  7. Integrated retail and commercial spaces within the complex

  8. Ready-to-move units suitable for living or rental investment

  9. Close to shopping malls, schools, hospitals, and essential services

  10. Family- and lifestyle-oriented environment supporting urban convenience

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Maltepe, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Almis La Mer Dragos
Maltepe, Turkey
from
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