Apartment in a new building Dünya Şehir Maltepe

Dünya Şehir Maltepe is a standout residential development on Istanbul’s Asian side, spanning 26,000 m² in Maltepe–Esenkent. It offers 780+ units across 9 buildings with sea and island views.

Dünya Şehir Maltepe blends elegant design with rich amenities, including pools, green areas, and a mall. With metro access and 2025 delivery, it suits both families and investors.

10 Key Advantages of Dünya Şehir Maltepe: