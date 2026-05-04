Apartment in a new building Dünya Şehir Maltepe

Dünya Şehir Maltepe is a standout residential development on Istanbul’s Asian side, spanning 26,000 m² in Maltepe–Esenkent. It offers 780+ units across 9 buildings with sea and island views.
Dünya Şehir Maltepe blends elegant design with rich amenities, including pools, green areas, and a mall. With metro access and 2025 delivery, it suits both families and investors.
10 Key Advantages of Dünya Şehir Maltepe:
Prime Location – Directly on E5 and near Esenkent Metro Station.
Sea & Island Views – Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands from upper floors.
Versatile Units – Layouts from 1+1 to 4+1 for families or singles.
Vast Green Spaces – 15,500 m² of landscaped areas and walkways.
On-site Mall – 13,500 m² retail area with cafes, shops, and brands.
Full Facilities – Indoor/outdoor pools, gym, sauna, Turkish bath.
Elegant Design – Modern architecture with functional layouts.
High Security – 24/7 surveillance and private access systems.
Smart Technology – Covered parking, smart home systems in select units.
Timely Delivery – Handover between May–December 2025.