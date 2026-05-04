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Apartment in a new building Dünya Şehir Maltepe

Maltepe, Turkey
from
$244,000
;
5
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ID: 39649
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 01/08/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Maltepe
  • Metro
    Esenkent (~ 200 m)
  • Metro
    Gülsuyu (~ 1000 m)

About the complex

Dünya Şehir Maltepe is a standout residential development on Istanbul’s Asian side, spanning 26,000 m² in Maltepe–Esenkent. It offers 780+ units across 9 buildings with sea and island views.

Dünya Şehir Maltepe blends elegant design with rich amenities, including pools, green areas, and a mall. With metro access and 2025 delivery, it suits both families and investors.

10 Key Advantages of Dünya Şehir Maltepe:

  1. Prime Location – Directly on E5 and near Esenkent Metro Station.

  2. Sea & Island Views – Marmara Sea and Princes’ Islands from upper floors.

  3. Versatile Units – Layouts from 1+1 to 4+1 for families or singles.

  4. Vast Green Spaces – 15,500 m² of landscaped areas and walkways.

  5. On-site Mall – 13,500 m² retail area with cafes, shops, and brands.

  6. Full Facilities – Indoor/outdoor pools, gym, sauna, Turkish bath.

  7. Elegant Design – Modern architecture with functional layouts.

  8. High Security – 24/7 surveillance and private access systems.

  9. Smart Technology – Covered parking, smart home systems in select units.

  10. Timely Delivery – Handover between May–December 2025.

 

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Maltepe, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Dünya Şehir Maltepe
Maltepe, Turkey
from
$244,000
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