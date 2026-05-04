Apartment in a new building Sinpaş Boulevard Sefaköy

The Sinpaş Boulevard Sefaköy project offers an exceptional residential and investment opportunity with a luxurious classical design that meets the aspirations of elegant living. Situated in a central location close to major transportation links, it is ideal for those seeking convenience and connectivity throughout Istanbul. Thoughtfully designed, the project features spacious apartments, modern kitchens, open balconies, and high ceilings that reflect the elegance of contemporary living.

The Sinpaş Boulevard Sefaköy consists of 7 buildings housing 390 residential units in various layouts, from studio apartments to 4+1 units, in addition to 4 villas and 5 commercial stores. Enhanced by green spaces and dedicated walking paths, it offers the chance to enjoy nature. Furthermore, the project provides an integrated market and upscale social facilities, ensuring residents lead a comfortable and joyful life.

Sinpaş Boulevard Sefaköy Features of the Project: