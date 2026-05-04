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Apartment in a new building Sinpaş Boulevard Sefaköy

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$205,000
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3
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ID: 39641
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kucukcekmece

About the complex

The Sinpaş Boulevard Sefaköy project offers an exceptional residential and investment opportunity with a luxurious classical design that meets the aspirations of elegant living. Situated in a central location close to major transportation links, it is ideal for those seeking convenience and connectivity throughout Istanbul. Thoughtfully designed, the project features spacious apartments, modern kitchens, open balconies, and high ceilings that reflect the elegance of contemporary living.

The Sinpaş Boulevard Sefaköy consists of 7 buildings housing 390 residential units in various layouts, from studio apartments to 4+1 units, in addition to 4 villas and 5 commercial stores. Enhanced by green spaces and dedicated walking paths, it offers the chance to enjoy nature. Furthermore, the project provides an integrated market and upscale social facilities, ensuring residents lead a comfortable and joyful life.

Sinpaş Boulevard Sefaköy Features of the Project:

  1. Luxurious classical design.
  2. Central location in Sefakoy, near transportation and the E5 highway.
  3. A wide variety of apartments to suit different needs.
  4. Green spaces and walking paths within the project.
  5. An integrated market and nearby commercial facilities.
  6. Proximity to hospitals, hotels, and major shopping centers.
  7. Easy access to Istanbul New Airport (35 minutes).
  8. Outdoor spaces for children and yoga.
  9. Comprehensive security system with surveillance cameras.
  10. Parking spaces available for all units.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kucukcekmece, Turkey
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Transportation
Finance

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Apartment in a new building Sinpaş Boulevard Sefaköy
Kucukcekmece, Turkey
from
$205,000
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