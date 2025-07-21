  1. Realting.com
Residential complex Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship

95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Turkey
from
$300,000
from
$2,500/m²
;
Residential complex Ready to move toTHE CENTER OF THE CITY suitable for turkish citizenship
1
ID: 28068
New building ID on Realting
In CRM: 244232
ID of the new building on the company website
Last update: 22/09/2025

Location

  • Metro
    Yenimahalle (~ 400 m)

Property characteristics

Property parameters

  • Class
    Class
    Premium class
  • Type of new building construction
    Type of new building construction
    Brick
  • The year of construction
    The year of construction
    2025
  • Finishing options
    Finishing options
    Finished
  • Number of floors
    Number of floors
    12

About the complex

SPECIALLY DESIGNED FOR THE COMFORT OF YOUR FAMILY

Offering a unique quality with its architectural details, Avrupa Konutları Yenimahalle maximizes your quality of life with its comfort-oriented structure, peaceful landscaping and useful interior design.

The project includes 754 apartments and 50 commercial units.

EXPERIENCE THE PEACE OF GREEN IN THE CENTER OF THE CITY

Now your longing for green and peace is over. Get ready to explore the unique life of Yenimahalle with specially designed lush landscape areas, reflection pools and colorful flowers

Location on the map

95 IBB Bagcilar Cuneyt Arkin Yuksekogrenim Erkek Ogrenci Yurdu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare

