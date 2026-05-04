Apartment in a new building MARI VADI EVLERI

MARI VADI EVLERI offers apartments for sale in Kagithane in a prime European Istanbul location, combining modern architecture with family-friendly layouts and excellent connectivity to major highways and transport lines.

MARI VADI EVLERI is ideal for both living and investment, providing strong capital appreciation potential and stable rental income, along with eligibility for Turkish citizenship and real estate residency.

Project Features:

Prime Location : Strategic position in European Istanbul

: Strategic position in European Istanbul Modern Design : Stylish and functional layouts

: Stylish and functional layouts Full Facilities : On-site lifestyle amenities

: On-site lifestyle amenities 24/7 Security : Safe living environment

: Safe living environment Covered Parking : Convenience for residents

: Convenience for residents Green Spaces : Relaxing natural surroundings

: Relaxing natural surroundings Transport Access : Close to metro and metrobus

: Close to metro and metrobus Family Concept : Spacious apartment options

: Spacious apartment options Ready Project : Immediate move-in

: Immediate move-in Investment Value: High growth potential

Why Invest in This Project

MARI VADI EVLERI presents a strong investment opportunity in central Istanbul with high rental demand and long-term appreciation.

This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.

This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.