Apartment in a new building MARI VADI EVLERI

MARI VADI EVLERI offers apartments for sale in Kagithane in a prime European Istanbul location, combining modern architecture with family-friendly layouts and excellent connectivity to major highways and transport lines.
MARI VADI EVLERI is ideal for both living and investment, providing strong capital appreciation potential and stable rental income, along with eligibility for Turkish citizenship and real estate residency.
Project Features:
Why Invest in This Project
MARI VADI EVLERI presents a strong investment opportunity in central Istanbul with high rental demand and long-term appreciation.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.