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Apartment in a new building MARI VADI EVLERI

Saribugday Sokagi, Turkey
from
$160,000
;
6
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ID: 39638
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/07/2026

Location

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  • Address
    Saribugday Sokagi

About the complex

MARI VADI EVLERI offers apartments for sale in Kagithane in a prime European Istanbul location, combining modern architecture with family-friendly layouts and excellent connectivity to major highways and transport lines.

MARI VADI EVLERI is ideal for both living and investment, providing strong capital appreciation potential and stable rental income, along with eligibility for Turkish citizenship and real estate residency.

Project Features:

  • Prime Location: Strategic position in European Istanbul
  • Modern Design: Stylish and functional layouts
  • Full Facilities: On-site lifestyle amenities
  • 24/7 Security: Safe living environment
  • Covered Parking: Convenience for residents
  • Green Spaces: Relaxing natural surroundings
  • Transport Access: Close to metro and metrobus
  • Family Concept: Spacious apartment options
  • Ready Project: Immediate move-in
  • Investment Value: High growth potential

Why Invest in This Project

MARI VADI EVLERI presents a strong investment opportunity in central Istanbul with high rental demand and long-term appreciation.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Saribugday Sokagi, Turkey
Education
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Transportation

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Apartment in a new building MARI VADI EVLERI
Saribugday Sokagi, Turkey
from
$160,000
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