Apartment in a new building Galleria Park Residence

Central Kağıthane Location with Strong Urban Momentum

Galleria Park Residence is located in Kağıthane, one of Istanbul’s fastest-transforming central districts. Once an industrial zone, Kağıthane has evolved into a modern residential and business area supported by metro expansion and major infrastructure upgrades. Its proximity to key commercial hubs such as Levent, Maslak, and Şişli positions the project as a practical choice for professionals seeking centrality without the premium pricing of neighboring districts.

Smart Apartment Design for Modern City Living

The project offers efficiently planned 1+1 and 2+1 apartments, catering to singles, couples, and small families who prioritize functionality and contemporary design. Private parking, fitness facilities, and shared social spaces such as BBQ terraces enhance daily living comfort. These features align well with current urban housing demand, where compact, well-equipped residences outperform larger units in both usability and rental efficiency.

High Rental Demand and Long-Term Investment Appeal

Thanks to its metro access, highway connectivity, and closeness to major shopping and lifestyle destinations like Axis Mall and Kanyon Mall, Galleria Park Residence benefits from strong tenant demand. Kağıthane’s ongoing redevelopment continues to drive capital appreciation, making the project attractive for investors targeting rental income and long-term value growth. The combination of location, amenities, and unit efficiency supports stable returns in Istanbul’s competitive central market.

Galleria Park Residence is a modern residential project in Kağıthane, featuring 1+1 and 2+1 apartments with contemporary design, private parking, and social amenities in a rapidly growing district.

Galleria Park Residence offers on-site fitness, BBQ terraces, 24/7 security, and excellent transport access near metro and highways, making it ideal for urban living and investment.

10 Specific Advantages of Galleria Park Residence