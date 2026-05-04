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Apartment in a new building Galleria Park Residence

Bakkal Sokagi, Turkey
from
$237,000
;
6
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ID: 39636
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 31/07/2026

Location

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  • Address
    Bakkal Sokagi

About the complex

Central Kağıthane Location with Strong Urban Momentum

Galleria Park Residence is located in Kağıthane, one of Istanbul’s fastest-transforming central districts. Once an industrial zone, Kağıthane has evolved into a modern residential and business area supported by metro expansion and major infrastructure upgrades. Its proximity to key commercial hubs such as Levent, Maslak, and Şişli positions the project as a practical choice for professionals seeking centrality without the premium pricing of neighboring districts.

Smart Apartment Design for Modern City Living

The project offers efficiently planned 1+1 and 2+1 apartments, catering to singles, couples, and small families who prioritize functionality and contemporary design. Private parking, fitness facilities, and shared social spaces such as BBQ terraces enhance daily living comfort. These features align well with current urban housing demand, where compact, well-equipped residences outperform larger units in both usability and rental efficiency.

High Rental Demand and Long-Term Investment Appeal

Thanks to its metro access, highway connectivity, and closeness to major shopping and lifestyle destinations like Axis Mall and Kanyon Mall, Galleria Park Residence benefits from strong tenant demand. Kağıthane’s ongoing redevelopment continues to drive capital appreciation, making the project attractive for investors targeting rental income and long-term value growth. The combination of location, amenities, and unit efficiency supports stable returns in Istanbul’s competitive central market.

Galleria Park Residence is a modern residential project in Kağıthane, featuring 1+1 and 2+1 apartments with contemporary design, private parking, and social amenities in a rapidly growing district.

Galleria Park Residence offers on-site fitness, BBQ terraces, 24/7 security, and excellent transport access near metro and highways, making it ideal for urban living and investment.

10 Specific Advantages of Galleria Park Residence

  1. Located in central Kağıthane, a rapidly redeveloping area

  2. Contemporary architecture with well-planned layouts

  3. Apartment types include 1+1, 2+1, with potential 3+1 or duplex units

  4. Dedicated private parking for each unit

  5. 24/7 security and camera surveillance for safety

  6. Fully equipped on-site gym and fitness center

  7. Social areas including BBQ terraces and communal spaces

  8. Excellent connectivity via Kağıthane metro and major highways (E5 & TEM)

  9. Close proximity to Axis Mall, Kanyon Mall, and other amenities

  10. Strong investment potential due to rapid area appreciation.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Bakkal Sokagi, Turkey
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Apartment in a new building Galleria Park Residence
Bakkal Sokagi, Turkey
from
$237,000
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