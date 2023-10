Mahmutlar, Turkey

from €135,000

If you want to feel yourself in a complex like five star hotel when you are on vacation in your home ,you must choose Gold Cıty to buy.This apartment is 2+1 on the second floor of the main building in Gold City complex, in Kargıcak, Alanya.There is a large balcony and two bathrooms in the apartment.It is fully furnished.Gold City offers you various kinds of activities.It has been built on a top of hill within villas and apartments.We can say that it is a magnificient complex including inside and outside swimming pools, spa center, beauty center, aqua park, sport centers,restaurants, pubs, disco, library, cinema,market , game lands, helikopter landing area,24 hours reception and sequrity,privite beach with water sports, housekeeping , laundry services.This means that you will feel very comfortable in your home , because you can find everthing what you need in the complex. Both are possible, watching the panaromic mountain and fascinating sea view when you are on your balcony.You will forget about all your problems and go back with a bright mind after this vacation.If you are a nature lover and fond of entertaınments at the same time , this apartment will be the best choıce for you, and also ıt is good investment and you can have a good income by renting your apartments when you are not here