  1. Realting.com
  2. Turkey
  3. Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba

Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba

Alanya, Turkey
from
€150,000
;
14
Description Description
Params Params
Apartments Apartments
Address Address
Media Media
News News

About the complex

Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba-Alania area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 4 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 168 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure needed for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Property Parametres
The year of construction
The year of construction
2024
New building location
Alanya, Turkey

Mortgage calculator

Interest rate, %
Loan term, years
Property cost
Down payment, %
{{ initialPaymentCurrency }} EUR
Please note! You changed the property cost parameter to {{ differentPrice }}%. This affects the relevance of the calculation of monthly payments for the current property. Return
Interest rate
{{ loanPercentValue.toLocaleString() }} %
Interest rate
Loan amount
{{ mortgageAmount }} EUR
Loan amount
Period
{{ loanPeriodValue | pluralize("year", "years") }}
Period
Monthly payment
{{ paymentPerMonth }} EUR
Monthly payment
Similar complexes
Residential complex New residence with swimming pools, a conference room and around-the-clock security, Izmir, Turkey
Konak, Turkey
from
€593,677
Residential complex New apartments in a residence with a swimming pool and sports grounds, Istanbul, Turkey
Marmara Region, Turkey
from
€268,120
Residential complex Exodus Garden Residence
Incekum, Turkey
from
€98,000
Residential complex Novye apartamenty nedaleko ot morya i centra goroda v Stambule
Avanos, Turkey
from
€303,000
Residential complex The Cruise Collection
Antalya, Turkey
from
€127,000
You are viewing
Novye kvartiry v komplekse s infrastrukturoy - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€150,000
Ask all your questions
Leave your request
Thank you! Your request has been accepted.
I have interest in the property from your ad. I want more information about the property. What are the purchase conditions for foreigners? I would like to visit an apartment/house.. I would like to be informed about the total price (incl. tax, agency fee, etc.). Is it possible to buy with a loan/mortgage?
Back Back Leave a request Leave a request
Other complexes
Residential complex Sovremennye apartameny v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Oba
Residential complex Sovremennye apartameny v stroyaschemsya proekte - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€162,000
Completion date: 2023
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property Agency offers new apartments in the Oba area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 65 to 150 square meters. The distance to the sea is 2500 meters. When our customers have the question of buying a new apartment in an area with all the benefits and excellent neighbors of Europeans, we are fully confident in offering new apartments in Ob.  Both are perfect for those families who want to live near the center of Alanya, while having all the best that is in Alanya. Infrastructure of the Oba area: shopping mall Alanyum, Neva Outlet, Kipa, Metro, network supermarkets Bim, A101, Şok, Migro, Koçtaş hardware supermarket, Vatan technology store, Also in Both is the largest state hospital in Alanya. For all ages, the following are assigned: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », the best municipal schools, kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Residential complex Modern style apartment In Oba
Residential complex Modern style apartment In Oba
Sekerhane Mahallesi, Turkey
from
€128,000
Completion date: 2023
We bring to your attention a residential complex in the Oba area at the construction stage. Oba District is considered a prestigious area in Alanya; it is known for its cozy atmosphere, ennobled green territory. The complex itself will consist of four 4-story blocks, the total number of apartments is 136. The project area is 8600 square meters, the distance to the sea is 2.5 km. This Residential Complex is located on a cozy, closed, guarded territory where there is everything for a comfortable life and relaxation. Planning apartments 1 + 1, 2 + 1 and 3 + 1 ( 56m2-195m2 ) are offered. Housing Infrastructure: Children's Games Room, Recreation Room, Fitness Room, Massage Office, Sauna, Hamam, Business Center, TV Salon, Cafeteria, Tennis Court, Outdoor Pool, Indoor Pool ( separate room ), Electric generator, 20 private underground garages, Open parking, Green area, Security system. Do not miss your chance to purchase real estate in Turkey at an attractive price, in a reliable quality complex.
Residential complex Proekt elitnyh apartamentov v Alanii - rayon Oba
Residential complex Proekt elitnyh apartamentov v Alanii - rayon Oba
Alanya, Turkey
from
€209,500
Completion date: 2024
Developer: Stay Property
Stay Property offers new apartments in the Oba - Alanya area. The following layouts are presented in the residential complex: 1 + 1, 2 + 1, 3 + 1. The area of apartments is from 49 to 134 m2. The distance to the sea is 1160 meters. If you choose an area for permanent residence in Alanya, then Both of you will do your best, especially if you have children. Both combine low-rise development, proximity to the center and the developed infrastructure necessary for life in Alanya. Although Both are close to the center, new projects appear here with regular constancy, so buying an apartment in a new building is still real here. The infrastructure of the Oba area: Alanyum shopping center, large Neva Outlet shopping centers, Kipa, Metro, Turkish Bim, A101, Şok, Migros, Koçtaş construction and hardware supermarket, Vatan large hardware store. It is in Oba that the largest new city hospital operates. For children: prestigious Turkish private schools and colleges « Aşağıoba Hasan Atıcı Primary School », « Bahçeşehir Alanya College », « Ted Alanya College », kindergartens, a school with Russian-speaking teachers has opened. There are also private schools of various techniques, Waldorf School, Amerikan Kültür College.
Realting.com
Go