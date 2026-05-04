Apartment in a new building PERON ISTANBUL

PERON ISTANBUL offers premium family apartments in Kartal Istanbul, just 300 meters from the coast with stunning sea and island views. The project combines modern architecture, vast green areas, and strategic connectivity including Marmaray access just 50 meters away.
PERON ISTANBUL is designed for family living and long-term investment, featuring spacious 2+1, 3+1, and 4+1 units with ultra-luxury finishes. It provides strong capital appreciation potential and qualifies for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence.
Project Features:
Why invest in this project?
PERON ISTANBUL presents a unique opportunity for investors seeking strong returns in Kartal’s rapidly growing coastal zone.
This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.