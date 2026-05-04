Apartment in a new building PERON ISTANBUL

PERON ISTANBUL offers premium family apartments in Kartal Istanbul, just 300 meters from the coast with stunning sea and island views. The project combines modern architecture, vast green areas, and strategic connectivity including Marmaray access just 50 meters away.

PERON ISTANBUL is designed for family living and long-term investment, featuring spacious 2+1, 3+1, and 4+1 units with ultra-luxury finishes. It provides strong capital appreciation potential and qualifies for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence.

Project Features:

Prime Coastal Location : Just 300 meters from the sea

: Just 300 meters from the sea Panoramic Views : Majority of units offer sea and island views

: Majority of units offer sea and island views Family Concept Design : No small units ensuring peaceful living

: No small units ensuring peaceful living Excellent Connectivity : Steps from Marmaray station

: Steps from Marmaray station Luxury Interiors : High-end materials and built-in appliances

: High-end materials and built-in appliances Extensive Green Areas : 23,000 m² landscaped spaces

: 23,000 m² landscaped spaces Rich Social Facilities : Pools, spa, fitness, and sports courts

: Pools, spa, fitness, and sports courts High Parking Capacity : Space for 1,245 vehicles

: Space for 1,245 vehicles Earthquake Resistance : Certified by leading universities

: Certified by leading universities Flexible Payment Plan: Installments in Turkish lira

Why invest in this project?

PERON ISTANBUL presents a unique opportunity for investors seeking strong returns in Kartal’s rapidly growing coastal zone.

This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.

This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.