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Apartment in a new building Elite World Residence

Kagithane, Turkey
Price on request
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ID: 38236
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 19/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Kagithane

About the complex

Prime Location & Branded Hotel Concept

Elite World Residence is a hotel-concept residential project located in Yeni Levent–Kağıthane, one of Istanbul’s most strategic and rapidly developing urban zones. Developed in partnership with Elite World Hotels & Resorts, the project brings branded hospitality standards into a residential format. Offering fully furnished apartments with hotel-quality interiors, it is designed to meet the expectations of investors and professionals seeking flexible, centrally located living spaces in proximity to major business districts such as Maslak and Levent.

Five-Star Services & Professional Rental Management

What differentiates Elite World Residence Kağıthane is its fully integrated operational model. Residents benefit from five-star services including reception, concierge support, and professional property management. The presence of an organized rental system enhances occupancy rates and simplifies investment management, particularly for buyers targeting short-term or corporate rental income. This structure positions the project as a turnkey real estate investment in Istanbul with reduced operational burden.

Investment Strength & High Rental Potential

With strong rental demand driven by nearby business hubs, Vadi Istanbul Mall, metro connectivity, and direct access to the TEM highway, Elite World Residence presents a compelling case for high-yield real estate investment. The branded concept, hotel-level services, and central location collectively support long-term value growth and consistent income generation. The project is particularly attractive for investment-focused buyers and those exploring property acquisition pathways linked to Turkish citizenship programs.

Elite World Residence is a hotel-concept residential project in Yeni Levent–Kağıthane, developed in partnership with Elite World Hotels, offering fully furnished apartments with five-star services.

Elite World Residence combines central location, professional rental management, and hotel-style amenities, making it ideal for high rental income and flexible living or investment use.

10 Specific Advantages of Elite World Residence

  1. Located in Yeni Levent–Kağıthane near major business districts

  2. Operated under the Elite World Hotels & Resorts concept

  3. Fully furnished apartments with hotel-standard interiors

  4. Five-star services including reception and concierge support

  5. Professional rental and management system for investors

  6. High rental demand from business and short-term tenants

  7. Close proximity to metro stations and TEM highway access

  8. Minutes from Vadi Istanbul Mall and Maslak business zone

  9. Exclusive resident benefits within Elite World Hotels network

  10. Eligible for investment-focused buyers and citizenship options

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Kagithane, Turkey
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Finance

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Apartment in a new building Elite World Residence
Kagithane, Turkey
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