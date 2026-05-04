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Apartment in a new building Marmara Koru

Beylikduzu, Turkey
Price on request
;
28
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ID: 38859
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 21/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Beylikduzu

About the complex

Marmara Koru offers modern apartments in Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, just minutes from the sea. With scenic green spaces, the project ensures serene living with contemporary design and full amenities.

Marmara Koru combines peaceful surroundings, Turkish citizenship eligibility, and easy transport access. It’s a perfect blend of investment potential and comfortable residential life.

10 Advantages of Marmara Koru:

  1. Located near the Sea of Marmara

  2. Lush gardens and landscaped parks

  3. Eligible for Turkish citizenship

  4. Near Metrobus and E5 highway

  5. High-quality modern architecture

  6. Full social facilities: pool, gym, sauna

  7. 24/7 security with surveillance

  8. Surrounded by malls, schools, hospitals

  9. Apartment types from 1+1 to 4+1

  10. Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Beylikduzu, Turkey
Education
Healthcare
Grocery stores
Food & Drink
Transportation
Leisure

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Apartment in a new building Marmara Koru
Beylikduzu, Turkey
Price on request
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