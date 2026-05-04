Apartment in a new building Marmara Koru

Marmara Koru offers modern apartments in Beylikdüzü, Istanbul, just minutes from the sea. With scenic green spaces, the project ensures serene living with contemporary design and full amenities.
Marmara Koru combines peaceful surroundings, Turkish citizenship eligibility, and easy transport access. It’s a perfect blend of investment potential and comfortable residential life.
10 Advantages of Marmara Koru:
Located near the Sea of Marmara
Lush gardens and landscaped parks
Eligible for Turkish citizenship
Near Metrobus and E5 highway
High-quality modern architecture
Full social facilities: pool, gym, sauna
24/7 security with surveillance
Surrounded by malls, schools, hospitals
Apartment types from 1+1 to 4+1
Quiet, family-friendly neighborhood