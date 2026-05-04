Apartment in a new building Focus Güneşli

Focus Güneşli offers premium apartments in Bagcilar Istanbul in the prime Mahmutbey district. Featuring contemporary architecture, spacious 2+1 and 3+1 residences, and exceptional amenities, it is designed for modern family living.
Focus Güneşli combines a strategic location with long-term investment value, only 2 minutes from the metro and 5 minutes from Mall of Istanbul. The project is suitable for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence while offering a flexible 24-month payment plan.
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