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Apartment in a new building Focus Güneşli

Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
;
19
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ID: 38221
New building ID on Realting
Last update: 14/07/2026

Location

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  • Country
    Turkey
  • State
    Marmara Region
  • Town
    Bagcilar

About the complex

Focus Güneşli offers premium apartments in Bagcilar Istanbul in the prime Mahmutbey district. Featuring contemporary architecture, spacious 2+1 and 3+1 residences, and exceptional amenities, it is designed for modern family living.

Focus Güneşli combines a strategic location with long-term investment value, only 2 minutes from the metro and 5 minutes from Mall of Istanbul. The project is suitable for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence while offering a flexible 24-month payment plan.

Project Features:

  • Prime Location: In the heart of Mahmutbey.
  • Metro Access: Only 2 minutes away.
  • Near Mall of Istanbul: Excellent shopping convenience.
  • Indoor Swimming Pool: Year-round comfort.
  • Fitness Center: Healthy lifestyle.
  • Turkish Bath & Sauna: Luxury wellness.
  • Private Parking: Secure resident parking.
  • 24/7 Security: Continuous protection.
  • Earthquake-Compliant Construction: Built to modern safety standards.
  • Flexible Payment Plan: 50% down payment with 24-month installments.

Why invest in this project?

  • Focus Güneşli combines luxury living, excellent connectivity, and strong appreciation potential in one of Istanbul's fastest-growing districts.
  • This project is suitable for obtaining Turkish citizenship through real estate investment.
  • This project is also suitable for obtaining real estate residence in Turkey.

Property characteristics

Interior details

Heating:

  • Individual heating

Security features:

  • Security

Repair features:

  • Rough finish

Exterior details

Parking features:

  • Parking

Exterior features:

  • Swimming pool
  • Gym
  • Fenced area
  • Elevator

Additionally

  • Management company
  • House leased
  • Online tour
  • Granting a residence permit
  • Granting of citizenship
  • Remote transaction

Location on the map

Bagcilar, Turkey
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Finance

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Apartment in a new building Focus Güneşli
Bagcilar, Turkey
Price on request
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