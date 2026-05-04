Apartment in a new building Focus Güneşli

Focus Güneşli offers premium apartments in Bagcilar Istanbul in the prime Mahmutbey district. Featuring contemporary architecture, spacious 2+1 and 3+1 residences, and exceptional amenities, it is designed for modern family living.

Focus Güneşli combines a strategic location with long-term investment value, only 2 minutes from the metro and 5 minutes from Mall of Istanbul. The project is suitable for Turkish citizenship and real estate residence while offering a flexible 24-month payment plan.

Project Features:

Prime Location : In the heart of Mahmutbey.

: In the heart of Mahmutbey. Metro Access : Only 2 minutes away.

: Only 2 minutes away. Near Mall of Istanbul : Excellent shopping convenience.

: Excellent shopping convenience. Indoor Swimming Pool : Year-round comfort.

: Year-round comfort. Fitness Center : Healthy lifestyle.

: Healthy lifestyle. Turkish Bath & Sauna : Luxury wellness.

: Luxury wellness. Private Parking : Secure resident parking.

: Secure resident parking. 24/7 Security : Continuous protection.

: Continuous protection. Earthquake-Compliant Construction : Built to modern safety standards.

: Built to modern safety standards. Flexible Payment Plan: 50% down payment with 24-month installments.

Why invest in this project?